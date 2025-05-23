Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The XRP price is showing renewed bullish momentum after decisively reversing from a key buy zone. While the cryptocurrency finds its footing within its present bullish setup, a crypto analyst has forecasted that the altcoin is now targeting a new all-time high, with technical indicators pointing toward the potential rise to $4.

XRP Price Eyes $4 Following Bullish Reversal

The XRP price action, which has been building a bullish structure since dipping into the discounted range around $0.85 to $1.00, is now showing signs of a trend continuation that could take it beyond the $3 psychological resistance and up to the $4 mark.

According to an analysis report by crypto analytics team, ‘Setupsfx_’ on TradingView, XRP has undergone a strong reversal from a critical buy zone — an area marked by historical demand, strong low wick rejections, and institutional order blocks.

Notably, the analytical team presented a detailed chart, highlighting a clean structure aligned with Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including accumulation, Break of Structure (BOS), and liquidity hunts that preceded the current upward move. Based on the analysis, the altcoin showed a textbook reversal from a buy zone, which previously acted as a magnet for buy-side liquidity catalyzed by recent bullish momentum.

The chart shows multiple confirmations of strength, including a clean Change of Character (CHoCH) and higher highs forming after the recent bottom. There is also a three-point trendline rejection and an Imbalance zone (IMB) being respected as the price goes up, adding further technical confirmation to XRP’s bullish case.

With XRP currently trading slightly above $2.4 and consolidating after its initial rally, Setupsfx_ indicates that the market may enter a secondary accumulation phase before targeting the first major level at $3.00. Should bullish momentum and volume continue, a clean break above the $3.00 resistance could send prices above $3.7 and toward the $4 target in the coming weeks.

During this time, the TradingView analytical team highlights that the broader crypto market will likely remain significantly volatile. Nevertheless, they maintain a strong bullish stance on XRP’s outlook, expecting a 66.6% increase to a new ATH soon.

Analyst Reveals When To Buy

While projecting an XRP price rally to $4, Setupsfx_ provided traders with detailed strategic guidance on how to capitalize on the anticipated bullish scenario. His chart analysis highlights optimal entry points, recommended stop losses, and clearly defined buy zones.

The TradingView analytical team pinpoints an entry point around $1.6 and a stop loss just above $1.4 to manage downside risks. Notably, the team has also identified ideal buy areas between $2.40 and $2.43. According to the chart, this range may serve as a higher entry point if the altcoin sustains its momentum toward the projected $4 target.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com