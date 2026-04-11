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The XRP price has been moving mostly in line with the broader market lately. When Bitcoin sneezes, altcoins catch a cold, and XRP has followed that script. But one analyst who has built a reputation for clear, actionable calls just issued a fresh warning.

CasiTrades, known for her detailed wave counts and accurate support/resistance levels, posted a new XRP chart on April 2. The message is straightforward: breakdown confirmed, more downside ahead.

At the same time, BMIC ($BMIC), a quantum‑safe wallet project, has raised nearly $500,000 in its presale. The current token price sits at $0.051009, and early buyers are looking at a completely different kind of safety; from the future threat of quantum computers.

CasiTrades Warns: XRP Breakdown Is Just Getting Started

In her latest update, CasiTrades pointed out that the $1.31 support level has failed. “Once that level broke, a sharp move down was likely,” she wrote. The chart shows exactly what happened – XRP sliced through that support and accelerated to the downside.

Now that momentum has kicked in, she expects the drop to carry into the $1.05–$1.09 range. That area represents the macro 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level. In Elliott Wave terms, this would complete a subwave 3 down.

Source: X/@CasiTrades

But the selling may not stop there. After reaching that zone, CasiTrades predicts a relief bounce – a wave 4 correction – followed by one more wave lower. The final target sits at the $0.87 macro support, which aligns with the 0.854 Fibonacci level. Only then would the full correction be complete.

The chart she shared (TradingView, April 2, 2026) shows XRP already trading below key levels, with the 0.85 area marked as a major support zone. For traders who have been waiting for clarity, this breakdown provides a roadmap. The XRP price prediction from this analyst is based on a (pretty clear) structural pattern that has played out before.

Of course, no forecast is guaranteed. Markets can reverse, and levels can fail. But for anyone holding XRP or considering an entry, this analysis offers a sobering view of what could come next.

Why BMIC Offers a Different Kind of Safety

So, XRP faces a potential crash toward $0.87, but BMIC is building something that isn’t tied to short‑term price swings. The project focuses on a threat that exists regardless of market direction: quantum computers.

Here’s the problem BMIC solves. Every time you send crypto from a standard wallet (MetaMask, Ledger, Trust Wallet, etc.) your public key gets written to the blockchain. Today, that’s harmless. But quantum computers will be able to reverse‑engineer private keys from those exposed public keys. Attackers are already harvesting data, waiting for the technology to catch up. Security researchers call this “harvest now, decrypt later.”

BMIC removes that attack surface entirely. The wallet uses signature‑hiding architecture built on ERC‑4337 smart accounts and private L2 routing. Your public key never touches the chain. There’s nothing for a future quantum computer to grab.

That alone makes BMIC safer than any standard wallet. But the platform goes further. It includes quantum‑secure staking – so earning yield doesn’t leak your key. It includes a PQC‑protected payment card system. An AI layer constantly monitors for threats and automatically updates cryptography as NIST approves new standards.

For institutions, BMIC offers Quantum Security‑as‑a‑Service. Banks and fintechs can plug into the same infrastructure without rebuilding their backend.

The presale has raised nearly $500,000, with a total supply of 1.5 billion tokens. Half of that supply is available during the presale. The team holds just 3%, well below industry average. Pricing moves through multiple phases; the current price is $0.051009, and the next increase approaches as demand picks up. A deflationary burn mechanism ties long‑term value to actual platform usage.

For anyone looking for the best crypto to buy now, BMIC represents a bet on a future narrative (quantum security) that hasn’t yet exploded but almost certainly will.

< Visit $BMIC Presale Today >

XRP or BMIC: Two Very Different Plays

The XRP price may very well find support at $0.87 and eventually recover. CasiTrades’ analysis is just one viewpoint, and markets have a way of surprising everyone. But for traders who want to reduce exposure to short‑term volatility, BMIC offers a different kind of proposition.

It’s not about timing the next pump. It’s about positioning for a technological shift that is already underway. Quantum computing is advancing faster than most people realize, and the projects that prepare for it now may become the blue chips of the next cycle.

This crypto presale is still open, and the current price of $0.051009 is among the lowest it will ever be. Once the presale ends, the public launch price will be higher. And as more investors recognize the quantum threat, demand for quantum‑safe solutions is likely to grow.

In a market where XRP could drop another 30% from current levels, BMIC offers something rare: a project with a clear, long‑term thesis and a product that addresses a genuine, coming crisis. For those willing to look beyond the next candle, it might just be a better buy right now.

Meet the future of quantum-secure Web3 with BMIC:

Presale: https://bmic.ai/

Social: https://x.com/BMIC_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/+6d1dX_uwKKdhZDFk