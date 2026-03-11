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XRP is currently trading in a consolidation phase after several volatile sessions triggered by geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced sharp intraday swings during this period as risk sentiment fluctuated across global financial markets. While the immediate volatility has eased, XRP now appears to be stabilizing as traders assess both macro developments and underlying market signals.

A recent report from CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain highlights notable activity occurring beneath the surface of XRP’s price action. According to the data, whale transaction flows involving XRP have fluctuated significantly since the beginning of the year, with several sudden spikes in transaction volumes across major exchanges.

In particular, the report shows that total whale flows to the Binance platform have reached approximately 4.8 billion XRP since the start of 2026. This steady increase suggests that large holders have been gradually moving liquidity toward the exchange over recent months.

Such movements can occur for several reasons. In some cases, whales transfer assets to exchanges in preparation for large trading operations or portfolio reallocations. In others, these transfers may signal anticipation of potential price movements, as large investors position themselves ahead of market volatility.

Whale Flows Increase as XRP Liquidity Builds on Exchanges

The report further notes that whale activity has intensified in recent weeks. Specifically, data shows that since the beginning of March, approximately 450 million XRP has flowed to Binance from large holders. This volume represents a notable increase compared to previous periods and highlights a renewed wave of large-scale transactions involving the asset.

Historically, spikes in whale flows often precede phases of heightened volatility or significant price movements. Large investors tend to reposition their holdings before major market developments, making these flows an important indicator for analysts tracking potential shifts in market dynamics.

The continued transfer of substantial XRP volumes to trading platforms introduces two primary interpretations. On one hand, the movement of tokens to exchanges may signal the possibility of increased market supply if whales decide to realize profits or reduce exposure. In that scenario, additional sell-side liquidity could weigh on short-term price action.

On the other hand, these transfers may reflect operational activity rather than immediate selling pressure. Large investors frequently move assets to exchanges to rebalance portfolios, execute over-the-counter transactions, or prepare for large trades that require exchange liquidity.

Because of these possibilities, analysts closely monitor whale flow indicators. When such movements coincide with rising trading volumes or structural changes in liquidity conditions, they can offer early clues about emerging market trends.

XRP Stabilizes Near $1.37 After Extended Downtrend XRP continues to trade around the $1.35–$1.40 region following a prolonged corrective phase that has dominated price action since late 2025. The daily chart shows the asset attempting to stabilize after a sharp decline earlier this year, when selling pressure pushed XRP from above $2.00 down toward the $1.20 area. That move was accompanied by a notable spike in trading volume, suggesting a capitulation event as buyers stepped in near the lows. Since that drop, XRP has entered a period of sideways consolidation, with price oscillating in a narrow range around $1.35. This behavior typically reflects a temporary balance between buyers and sellers after a strong directional move. Related Reading: Hormuz Chokepoint: Why A 60% Oil Surge Is Forcing A Violent Bitcoin Cycle Reset However, the broader trend remains weak from a technical perspective. XRP continues to trade below its key moving averages, including the 50-day and 100-day levels, both of which are sloping downward and currently act as resistance above the market. The longer-term 200-day moving average remains significantly higher near the $2.20 region, reinforcing the magnitude of the previous breakdown. In the short term, the $1.25–$1.30 zone appears to be acting as support following the February capitulation wick. For bullish momentum to develop, XRP would likely need to reclaim the $1.60–$1.70 region, where previous support turned into resistance. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com