Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The XRP Ledger’s XLS-66d lending amendment has moved closer to the validator consensus threshold required for activation, with active support reaching 71.4%.

The amendment would introduce native uncollateralized lending primitives to XRPL, adding another potential DeFi feature to a ledger best known for payments and settlement. That is a big deal, but it is not live yet.

XRPL amendments need sustained validator support before activation.

The threshold is 80%, and that support has to hold for 14 days. So 71.4% is close enough to matter, but not enough to declare victory.

For more details, visit the official Livenet platform.

TL;DR

XRPL validator support for XLS-66d reached 71.4%.

The amendment would add native uncollateralized lending primitives.

It still needs 80% consensus sustained for 14 days before activation.

Why XLS-66d Matters

XRPL has always had a different identity from smart contract-heavy ecosystems.

It is fast, payment-oriented, and built around settlement. That has helped it maintain a loyal user base and clear market position, but DeFi development has often been less central to the XRPL story than it is on Ethereum, Solana, or Avalanche.

A native lending amendment could shift that.

If lending primitives are added at the protocol level, XRPL could support more financial activity directly on the ledger. That could give developers new tools and give users new ways to interact with XRP and other ledger assets.

Uncollateralized Lending Needs Care

Uncollateralized lending is very different from typical DeFi lending.

Most DeFi lending is overcollateralized. Users deposit more value than they borrow, which helps protect the protocol if they fail to repay. Uncollateralized lending introduces more complexity because repayment depends on credit systems, trust assumptions, identity, underwriting, or other risk controls.

That does not make it bad.

It just makes it more sensitive.

If XRPL adds native tools in this area, the ecosystem will need to be very clear about how risk is managed and what the amendment actually enables.

Validator Consensus Is The Gate

The 71.4% support level is meaningful because it shows momentum.

But XRPL’s amendment process is designed to avoid sudden protocol changes. Support must reach the required threshold and remain there through the activation period.

That means this is a live governance and validator-coordination story.

Validators can still change positions. Support can rise or fall. The amendment may move closer to activation, stall, or require more discussion.

Not Active Yet

This cannot be framed as if lending is already live on mainnet.

The amendment is not active just because support is increasing. Developers, users, and XRP holders need to wait for the full activation process to complete before treating XLS-66d as part of the live protocol.

That distinction matters.

Crypto markets often price stories before they are finished. But readers need the actual sequence.

The XRP Ledger View

XRPL is moving closer to another potentially important DeFi upgrade.

The lending amendment has not crossed the line yet, but 71.4% support puts it close enough for the community to pay attention. If it reaches and holds 80%, the network could gain a new financial primitive at the protocol layer.

For now, the story is momentum, not activation.

And for XRPL, that is still worth watching.

This article draws on XRPL amendment tracking data and XLS-66d standards discussion materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Livenet. at Livenet