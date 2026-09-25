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Mutsamudu, Comoros, September 25, 2026 – MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, will return to TOKEN2049 Singapore as a Platinum Sponsor, with a broader on-site presence spanning interactive booth experiences, product showcases and conversations on the MEXC Stage. The event will give users, partners and industry participants more ways to engage directly with MEXC, from exploring new AI experiences to joining discussions on how trading platforms and global markets are evolving.

This year, MEXC’s presence will spotlight how AI is evolving from market analysis into active, agentic execution. Where quantitative capabilities and high-speed algorithmic tools were once locked behind institutional walls, MEXC is breaking these barriers down, empowering retail investors with agentic execution, frictionless market access, and zero-fee trading.

Experiencing AI at TOKEN2049

At the MEXC booth PB1-36, visitors will be able to experience AI through both practical trading scenarios and more interactive, personal formats. The MEXC AI Trading Challenge will showcase how users can express trading intentions in natural language and see how AI agents, supported by MEXC CLI, can connect those intentions with MEXC trading capabilities, making the move from analysis to action more direct and intuitive.

Alongside the trading experience, visitors can also take part in the AI Bond Test, a lighter interactive experience designed to explore how people relate to and understand AI in everyday use. Together, the two experiences highlight different sides of MEXC AI, from helping users move from trading intent to execution to exploring the increasingly natural relationship between people and AI.

The AI Zone will also feature the AI Bond Test, offering a lighter way for visitors to explore how they interact with AI, alongside The NEXT Newspaper, an interactive experience inspired by insights from MEXC’s AI trading research. Visitors can personalize their own newspaper with their photo and predictions about the future of AI and trading, turning the research into a more shareable and participatory experience.

Exploring the Trends Reshaping Trading

As part of its presence at TOKEN2049, MEXC will host a dedicated MEXC Stage, featuring conversations around the trends shaping the next phase of trading.

One of the featured panels will bring together MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade and industry guests to discuss how trading platforms are evolving in response to changing user behavior and market structure. The panel will also look at how exchanges are preparing for the recent shifts, from broader market access and new trading experiences to infrastructure development and platform collaboration.

Bringing MEXC Closer to the TOKEN2049 Community

As a Platinum Sponsor, MEXC sees TOKEN2049 as an opportunity to connect more closely with users, partners and the broader industry community. Through its booth, MEXC Stage and on-site experiences, the event will create more opportunities for visitors to engage directly with MEXC, explore new products and ideas, and exchange perspectives on how trading and global markets are evolving.

Beyond showcasing new capabilities, MEXC hopes to use TOKEN2049 as a space for more open interaction, bringing together product experience, industry conversations and community participation throughout the event.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.





