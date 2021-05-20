New project 100xCoin has launched with the goal of bringing millions of users to the fast-growing Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via a suite of easy-to-use, interoperable products.

100xCoin, founded by well-known crypto trader Ken Llamas (aka Ken the Crypto), is creating the first mobile app that will incorporate a fiat onramp for altcoin purchases on BSC, the popular low-fee alternative to Ethereum.

As a community-led platform that was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, 100xCoin represents a launchpad for decentralized finance (DeFi) and a gateway to the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The startup has partnered with several athletes who are releasing their own NFTs, not least NFL stars Zach Woods (New Orleans Saints), Dakoda Shepley (49ers), and Adrian Ross (Cincinnati Bengals), reshaping the new crypto coins scene.

Other big names from the sports and entertainment worlds are waiting in the wings, too.

Driving Down the Barriers to DeFi Adoption

Investing in crypto can be a daunting process for first-time investors. 100xCoin wants to change this, and as such, it intends to address DeFi’s persistent pain points by eliminating many of the steps currently needed to process transactions. To this end, its soon-to-launch mobile application – named 100xAltbase – will act as a one-stop-shop, enabling interested parties to load up on the meme coins and utility tokens of their choice with no friction whatsoever.

Like many crypto platforms, 100xCoin has its own deflationary native token. Built on Binance Smart Chain, $100X is the native currency for 100xCoin, with transaction fees (10%) split between burn functions, automatic liquidity pool generation, and a development wallet, a feat that remains undefeated by other new crypto coins.

Within a matter of weeks, the number of $100X token-holders has surged past the 30,000 mark after listing on two major exchanges, ProBit and BKEX. The 100xCoin team has ambitiously set the next target at 100,000.

As well as gaining the opportunity to hold one of crypto’s most impactful new tokens, $100X buyers will get to participate in NFT staking when the platform launches phase 2 in early June. Shortly thereafter, a Signature Series of NFT artworks will drop, before NFTs develop their own use-cases within the ecosystem come July. 100xCoin is situated at the fulcrum of the thriving BSC and meme coins community, giving investors the opportunity to buy and trade the slickest NFTs on the network.

100x From Here

As part of the project’s roll-out, a number of strategic alliances, collaborations, and influencer campaigns have been planned to catch the attention of investors looking to bootstrap the next DeFi gem. 100xCoin will also align with other cutting-edge platforms via 100xRocket, its very own launchpad for BSC-based projects and new crypto coins.

Aided by the development team, CEO Ken will take a hands-on approach to vetting projects wishing to launch through 100xRocket to ensure they align with the core values: trust, transparency, stability, and innovation. Through the launchpad, 100xCoin rewards token-holders with early access to exciting new BSC projects that offer the prospect of tremendous returns.

At the time of this publication, the daily trading volume of 100xCoin sits at around $1 million. Granted the deflationary supply weaved into the smart contract, 100xCoin is designed to hold strong in the bear market. With its robust tokenomics, strong leadership, and busy roadmap, that figure is certain to multiply. The 100xCoin team invites all interested parties to join them on their journey to create a gateway to Binance Smart Chain and the exciting world of DeFi.

