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Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence has published research revealing that it has successfully labeled more than half of all Zcash transaction activity — attributing $420 billion in volume to known individuals and institutions — a finding that strikes at the core value proposition of a cryptocurrency explicitly designed to make financial transactions invisible.

The research, published May 21 on Arkham’s intelligence platform, does not claim that Zcash’s underlying cryptography is broken. The zero-knowledge proof technology — specifically zk-SNARKs — at the core of Zcash’s shielded transaction system remains mathematically sound. What Arkham’s findings expose is something more practical and more damaging to Zcash’s reputation: the majority of transactions on the network were never private to begin with.

Why Most Zcash Is Already Visible

Zcash operates with two address types. Transparent addresses — known as t-addresses — function identically to Bitcoin addresses, with all activity publicly visible on-chain. Shielded addresses — z-addresses — exist inside an encrypted pool where sender, receiver, and amount are all hidden. Fully shielded z-to-z transactions are genuinely opaque and cannot be tracked, per Arkham’s research.

The problem, according to the report, is that most exchanges, custodians, and institutional players default to transparent addresses for compliance reasons. This means a disproportionate share of Zcash’s real-world transaction history is fully readable on-chain — regardless of the shielded technology available. Entry and exit points at exchanges further expose the boundaries of even shielded activity, since the movement of funds into and out of the shielded pool is itself visible, per Arkham’s analysis.

The result: Arkham has labeled more than half of all Zcash activity on its intelligence platform — a figure the firm describes as remarkable for a chain explicitly designed to obscure transaction data, per the research.

The US Government’s Zcash Wallet

Among the more striking details in Arkham’s research is a case study involving the US Government itself. The USG wallet on Arkham’s platform holds ZEC seized from an unnamed individual — meaning the world’s most active financial surveillance apparatus is already tracking, seizing, and holding a privacy coin whose primary selling point is untraceability.

The timing of Arkham’s research carries additional weight given the current market context. BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes has publicly disclosed ZEC as one of his two largest positions outside Bitcoin — citing a $10,000 long-term price target — and the privacy coin surged more than 40% in the past week before analyst Ali Martinez flagged an overheated technical setup. Arkham’s findings land at precisely the moment the market is reassessing ZCash’s fundamental case.

ZEC's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: ZECUSD on Tradingview

This development marks a critical juncture for the nascent sector’s privacy coin segment. A blockchain intelligence firm attributing $420 billion in Zcash volume to known entities is not a theoretical threat to the asset’s utility — it is a demonstrated one.

For users whose primary reason for holding ZCash is financial privacy, the research raises a question the community will need to answer honestly: if most Zcash activity is already traceable, what exactly are they holding?

Cover image by Grok, ZECUSD chart from Tradingview