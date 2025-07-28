Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

About 14% of US adults report owning Bitcoin or another type of crypto today. That’s roughly one in seven people. Few others plan to jump in soon. Just 4% say they’ll probably buy it in the near future.

Most Americans aren’t interested. A solid 60% say they have no plans to ever buy crypto. Only 6% are unsure or unfamiliar with the idea.

Crypto Ownership Skews Young

According to a June 2–15 Gallup survey, men under 50 lead the way with a 25% ownership rate. Older men trail at 12%, while women aged 18 to 49 come in at 8%. Women 50 and older sit at 9%.

College graduates and upper‑income adults each report 19% ownership. Conservatives are at 18%. Seniors and lower‑income earners fall to 7% and 9%, respectively. These gaps show that digital currency is concentrated among certain groups.

Interest In Crypto Remains Limited

Familiarity doesn’t seem to help much. Almost everyone—95%—has heard of crypto. But only 35% say they know something about it. A clear 60% say they’ve heard of it but don’t know much.

About 55% call it “very risky,” and 32% say “somewhat risky.” Even among current owners, 42% see it as very risky. Among those with no interest in buying, that number jumps to 72%.

Politics plays a part here too. Democrats rate crypto as very risky at 66%, liberals at 71%, while Republicans and conservatives both land at 45%.

Regulatory Clarity Could Help

Based on reports, the poll wrapped up just before US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act on Friday. That new law aims to set clear rules for some types of crypto. It may ease worries over time.

Right now, only 4% of adults name crypto as the best long‑term investment. By contrast, about 60% own stocks or real estate.

Among investors—defined as people with $10,000 or more in stocks, bonds or mutual funds—ownership jumped from 2% in 2018 to 6% in 2021, and now sits at 17%.

Yet 64% of these investors still say they’d never own crypto, up from 60% in 2021 but down from 72% in 2018.

For now, crypto stays on the fringes. Younger men, higher earners and certain political groups make up most of the base.

Many others will likely watch from the sidelines until they see clearer rules, better safety nets and solid returns. In the meantime, the market waits to see if broader interest will ever follow.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView