According to a Wyoming lawmaker’s recent Fox Business interview, Bitcoin can help people protect their savings from rising prices.

Senator Cynthia Lummis pointed out that the digital token does not depend on any central bank or government. This view comes at a time when many Americans feel the pinch of higher living costs and a weaker dollar.

Decentralized Money Option

Based on reports, Lummis highlighted Bitcoin’s open ledger and hard cap of 21 million coins. She explained that these features give holders clear visibility and predictable supply.

She said average families are looking for ways to stretch their budgets. Bitcoin’s model, she argued, could offer a fresh path when everyday expenses climb.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis is shown during a Fox Business interview. Source: Fox Business.

Market Numbers Reflect Growing Demand

Bitcoin’s price is nearing the $118,000 after slipping 1.41% over the past day. Trading volume reached over $100 billion, a jump of more than 35% in 24 hours.

According to data from crypto exchanges, this busy activity shows more people watching Bitcoin closely. Lummis noted that as institutions and global investors lean in, demand tends to rise—and that can support price growth.

Rising Institutional Interest

Based on figures cited by the senator, hedge funds and big banks have slowly added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. She said this trend underlines the token’s shift from niche asset to mainstream holding.

It’s a far cry from Bitcoin’s early days, when only a handful of tech enthusiasts paid attention. Today, Wall Street analysts include BTC price forecasts in their quarterly outlooks.

Policy Push Aims To Simplify Crypto Taxes

Lummis used her time on Capitol Hill to roll out a plan that would stop small crypto trades from getting hit with two layers of tax.

The proposed de minimis rule would exempt transactions under $300. The bill has backing from US President Donald Trump’s team, which signaled support for easing rules on micro‑trades. Lummis said this change could clear the path for people who buy basic commodities with Bitcoin.

Lawmaker’s Broader Vision

The senator is also sponsoring the BITCOIN Act, a measure that would have the US buy up to 1 million BTC over five years.

Critics worry about putting so much of the digital token on government books. Supporters say it would create a national reserve and show confidence in a new form of money.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView