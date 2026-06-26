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TL;DR

Reports claimed Payward was negotiating to buy 15% of Aave Group.

Kulechov rejected the idea of selling at a 70% discount, according to the cited report.

The article must distinguish Aave Group, Aave Labs, Aave DAO and AAVE token holders.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov has pushed back on reports that Payward, Kraken’s parent company, was negotiating to buy a 15% stake in Aave Group at a steep discount. The repaired source batch cites Bankless Times reporting and classifies the candidate as secondary-supported.

What Happened?

According to the batch, the reported proposal involved a $71 million purchase at a $385 million valuation. The implied valuation was described as a roughly 70% discount compared with AAVE’s fully diluted token valuation.

Kulechov reportedly rejected that framing, saying there was no way AAVE would be sold at a 70% discount. The batch also says he highlighted Aave’s protocol revenue, described as $134 million in annualized revenue directed to the Aave DAO.

The article should be careful not to collapse different parts of the Aave ecosystem into one entity. Aave Group, Aave Labs, Aave DAO and AAVE token holders are related, but they are not the same thing.

Why It Matters?

That distinction matters because a discussion involving equity in an Aave-related company would not be equivalent to selling the protocol or transferring control of the DAO. DeFi governance structures can be confusing, and inaccurate wording could mislead readers.

The episode also shows how sensitive major protocols are to strategic-investment rumours. Aave is one of DeFi’s most important lending platforms, so any report involving outside investment, token allocations or discounted valuations can quickly become a market narrative.

At the same time, strategic discussions are not unusual in a mature crypto sector. The batch says Aave Labs continues to discuss partnerships that could involve non-discounted AAVE token allocation sales. The key is that Kulechov rejected the discounted-sale framing.

What To Watch Next

Aave governance forums and official communications will be important follow-up sources if any partnership, token allocation or equity discussion becomes formal. Until then, the story should remain framed around reported claims and the founder’s response.

AAVE market reaction may also depend on whether holders see the denial as supportive of token value, or whether they focus on the possibility of future strategic distributions.

For now, the clean takeaway is that the founder has dismissed the reported 70% discount narrative while leaving room for strategic partner discussions under different terms.

For readers, the practical takeaway is to treat the story as part of the wider market structure rather than an isolated headline. Crypto markets are now shaped by macro data, regulation, public equities, exchange infrastructure, stablecoins, derivatives and on-chain flows at the same time. That means each development can matter even when it does not immediately create a clean one-way price move.

Source Notes

This article treats the figures and claims as source-attributed because the repaired batch classifies the candidate as secondary-supported. That means market-data, on-chain, media, or dynamically served reporting sources are used for part of the story, rather than a single static corporate or regulatory filing.

This report is based on information from Bankless Times Aave report.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from Bankless Times Aave report, available at Bankless Times Aave report