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Aave governance is reviewing a request for final comment that would wind down six lower-adoption V3 markets and offboard dozens of reserves, as the lending protocol looks to reduce operational complexity and focus on more productive deployments.

The validated notes say the LlamaRisk proposal targets Aave V3 markets on Sonic, Scroll, zkSync, Metis, Soneium, and Aptos. It also proposes offboarding 50 low-use reserves and 21 matured Pendle Principal Tokens.

The affected markets reportedly hold $98.1 million in deposits and $15.6 million in debt, representing less than 1% of Aave deposits. They generated less than $5,000 quarterly, failing to cover oracle and monitoring costs.

That is the key point.

This is not just about usage. It is about whether maintaining small deployments is worth the operational risk and cost.

For more details, visit the official Governance platform.

TL;DR

Aave governance is reviewing an ARFC to wind down six V3 markets.

The proposal affects Sonic, Scroll, zkSync, Metis, Soneium, and Aptos.

It is a governance recommendation under discussion, not a completed shutdown.

DeFi Expansion Has A Maintenance Cost

During growth phases, DeFi protocols expand aggressively.

They deploy on new chains, add reserves, support new assets, integrate partner ecosystems, and chase users wherever liquidity appears. That can be smart when the goal is reach. But every deployment adds maintenance.

A lending market needs risk monitoring, oracle support, parameter updates, liquidity oversight, liquidation infrastructure, governance attention, and emergency response capability.

If a market is barely used, those costs may outweigh the benefit.

Aave’s proposed cleanup reflects a more mature phase of DeFi. The protocol is not simply asking where it can deploy next. It is asking where it should remain deployed.

That is a healthier question.

Small Markets Can Create Big Risk

A low-adoption market may sound harmless, but it can still create risk.

Thin liquidity can make liquidations harder. Low revenue can fail to justify oracle or monitoring expenses. Smaller markets may receive less attention from risk teams and governance participants. Exotic reserves can create unexpected parameter problems.

If something breaks, the protocol’s brand still takes the hit.

That is why offboarding low-use reserves can make sense even if the headline deposit amount is not huge.

Aave is one of DeFi’s most important lending protocols. Its risk posture matters because users treat it as core infrastructure. Carrying too many small, low-revenue deployments can make the system harder to manage.

The Numbers Explain The Proposal

The reported figures are useful because they show the economic mismatch.

$98.1 million in deposits and $15.6 million in debt may sound meaningful in isolation, but if that is less than 1% of Aave deposits and generates under $5,000 per quarter, the case for continued support becomes weaker.

Protocols need to prioritize.

Oracle costs, engineering time, governance bandwidth, monitoring tools, and risk analysis all have limits. If resources are tied up supporting low-productivity markets, they are not being used to strengthen the core.

This is not necessarily negative for the affected chains. It may simply mean Aave’s deployment did not reach the scale needed to justify ongoing support.

Users Need A Clear Wind-Down Path

The user experience is the most important part of any market closure.

Borrowers need time to repay or migrate. Depositors need clear instructions. Liquidation risk needs to be controlled. Governance needs to avoid abrupt changes that trap users or create unnecessary losses.

That is why the ARFC process matters.

A recommendation under discussion gives the community time to review the plan before final execution. It also gives affected users advance notice.

The worst version of a market wind-down is sudden and confusing. The better version is gradual, transparent, and parameterized.

Aave’s governance process is designed to support the second version.

Aave Is Choosing Focus Over Footprint

The broader message is that DeFi protocols may be entering an era of focus.

More chains does not always mean more value. More assets does not always mean better markets. More deployments can create complexity that eventually needs to be cleaned up.

For Aave, focusing on larger, more productive markets could strengthen the protocol over time.

It may disappoint users on smaller deployments, but it can make the overall system easier to secure and manage.

The proposal is still under discussion, so it should not be framed as final. But the direction is clear: Aave is reviewing where its lending markets actually justify the cost of support.

That kind of discipline is what mature DeFi governance looks like.

This article is based on Aave governance and LlamaRisk materials related to the proposed V3 market wind-down.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Governance. at Governance