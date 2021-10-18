Input-Output Hong Kong (IOHK) has listed ADALend on their “Essential Cardano List” of projects that are considered part of the ecosystem supporting and providing Cardano users with products and services.

“The Essential Cardano List” gives an overview of the Cardano ecosystem with an accompanying map, a central library of materials, Cardano Foundation, and Emurgo resources, as well as community-generated materials and a list of current stake pools.

ADALend ’s inclusion in the list marks a milestone for the project and its plans to broadcast consumer awareness for the project and its features.

About IOHK

Input-Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is a technology firm dedicated to employing peer-to-peer innovations to bring financial services to the world’s three billion unbanked individuals. They are a software development firm that creates cryptocurrencies and blockchains for academic institutions, government agencies, and businesses. IOHK is considered one of the world’s leading blockchain infrastructure research and engineering firms, founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood. The company is an entirely decentralized organization dedicated to academic rigor and evidence-based software development. The business creates high-assurance blockchain infrastructure solutions. It’s also the brains behind Cardano.

About ADALend

ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol governed by the Cardano system. Within this Cardano system, ADALend will influence the flexibility of digital finance markets by providing a basis for immediate access to loans and collaterals, resulting in sustained liquidity of the blockchain assets of the lender.

The ADALend protocol will power the new wave of flexible financial services to the digital asset markets.

Key Features of ADALend

Permissionless Lending on Any Pairing: Our governance will ensure that the best offers are available and that only the safest oracles are used. We guarantee trustworthy options for utilization by our clients. To achieve this feat, secure authorization channels are used, limiting the need for permission on pairing.

Incentivised Liquidity: Liquidity is predicated on having enough assets in each pool to facilitate lending. ADALend addresses this requirement by incentivizing users to deposit assets and provide liquidity.

Community Governance: Token holders can establish consensus by voting on governance proposals or introducing new proposals for a vote.

Token holders can establish consensus by voting on governance proposals or introducing new proposals for a vote. Ecosystem Foundation Layer: The ADALend project has the ability to attract assets and build incentives that can empower an ecosystem of financial products.

Benefits Of Using Cardano

Lower Transaction & Contract Fees Higher Transaction Speeds Better Code Security & Robustness Uses Multiple Oracles Environment-Friendly