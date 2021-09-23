Blockchain-based advertising platform SaTT first debuted its MVP far back in 2020, since then the France-based ad firm being pioneered by Atayen Inc. has been doing a lot to stay on the front page of the blockchain-based advertising landscape. Current development shows that a novel blockchain firm is set to unveil its long-awaited Social Network Monetization Platform.

The SaTT’s Social Network Monetization Platform is a brainchild of a multi-month period of development and a product of fine work of innovation by Atayen Inc. The product will feature the notion of Advertising Pools, or Ad Pools, which will debut alongside social network farming, allowing firms and organizations to reward creators more transparently in the future. When asked about the significance of the approaching launch, Atayen said:

“To showcase proof-of-concept for the technology, Atayen is offering the first Ad Pool on YouTube for interested early adopters, entitled Proof Of Concept: YouTube Challenge. Throughout the process, Crypto YouTubers can discover the advantages of SaTT firsthand and earn SaTT cryptocurrency with their youtube channel.”

The Ad Pool will commence with a total of 100 million SaTT tokens, with the goal of reaching a total of 5 million views. In order to attain this milestone, creators will have to meet some preset performance-based objectives provided by the company.

SaTT is calling on all content creators and advertisers to seize this blue-chip opportunity to become the early adopters of the SaTT advertising platform. The Ad Pool, according to Atayen, would allow content providers to earn SaTT automatically through Post Farming, which requires a particular number of views, likes, or retweets. Once the conditions are met, creators will receive the SaTT token, and the balance will be transferred.

This launch will unarguably set the tune for an explosive exposure on all that SaTT has been building in the past years, and will ultimately gear up the path for massive mainstream adoption of the SaTT advertising product.

Discover SaTT and What We Have Been Building.

Conceived out of the need to decentralize the global advertising landscape, SaTT is a blockchain-based advertising project currently running on a dual chain: the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). SATT token is the native cryptocurrency token that powers the SaTT ecosystem DApp and a medium through which all transactions are completed within the platform.

Last year, SaTT integrated its decentralized advertising solution with the top social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter. Allowing advertisers to promote their products and services through influential marketing strategies.

With the help of decentralized smart contract oracle, SaTT connects advertisers to publishers (social media influencers) together, allowing publishers to create content via these social media channels and in turn get paid for their effort based on the level of engagement derived (number of views, shares, likes, comments of the publication).