Alfacash Store is available to buy a cryptocurrency for fiat (and vice versa) in a fully non-custodial and automatic process; including high liquidity, fast operations, and regulatory compliance. Since various regulations require crypto-licensed businesses to verify their users, Alfacash Store takes all adequate measures to prevent fraud and remain fully compliant with applicable AML/KYC regulations.

Now there is a new Premium verification level with higher trading limits, lower fees, and available for both EU/EEA nationals (residents) and users from other counties around the world.

Starting from April 2021, Alfacash Store users can easily verify premium accounts to start crypto-to-fiat or fiat-to-crypto trading at Alfacash Store. To upgrade your standard level verification, you need to submit your proof of address (e.g. bank statement or utility bill) which confirms your current location. Do not worry since the entire verification process is fast and fully automated thanks to the AML compliance and anti-fraud leading provider Sumsub. Premium verification benefits are obvious – (1) higher trading limits (more than 15,000 EUR per calendar month, no transaction limits) (2) lower fees (less than 1,5%) (3) ability to trade from non-EU/EEA countries (except for prohibited).

How to upgrade to Premium?

Go to Alfacash Store and log into your account

Go to your profile and choose the “Verification” tab

Press “Verify account” or “Upgrade to Premium” buttons (depends on your country)

Upload additional documents (proof of address)

Estimated time: 5-7 minutes

Once you passed the Sumsub automatic checks, you’ll be able to start trading cryptos and fiat with higher monthly limits and lower fees, enjoy our special programs and discounts!

Next for Alfacash Store

Support for international bank cards worldwide (pay-in/pay-out features)

Our own card program for 2021

Discounts, special programs, and more exciting blog posts

Find the full list of supported cryptocurrencies here . They include Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Tether ERC-20, and many more.

