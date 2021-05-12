The popularity of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has begun to transcend into other industries and will soon change things forever. The recent uptick in interest can be seen on social platforms like TikTok, and traders streaming their scalping sessions online via Twitch and other platforms has caught fire.

The problem with this setup is that there’s no all-in-one solution that connects these platforms and the crypto world together in a logical way. Twitch is focused on gaming, and TikTok lacks anything in-depth for features. Neither of them integrates with trading or crypto in any way, which leaves the platforms firmly in the past.

The future, instead, is a socially driven trading platform called Dtrade, powered by the revolutionary Decoin. Here’s what to expect from the blossoming brand and why the technology will soon disrupt both steaming and trading platforms at the same time.

How Decoin And Dtrade Will Disrupt Top Social Media Platforms

The new innovative pro-social trading platform, as it is referred to, is from the mindset to the crypto new school, which is accessibility first. The problem with earlier generation crypto technologies is that no one knows how or wants to use them. Decoin and Dtrade make crypto easy for all and combine key facets of other booming industries such as social media, streaming, and more.

The highly accessible and fully transparent platform brings the greater cryptocurrency community together to trade alongside real pro traders, who are live-streaming their best strategies online for the world to see. This sort of programming has become hugely popular across social media, but with Dtrade, things are about to turn up a notch further.

The Crypto Community Can Now Safely Trade Alongside Trading Pros

Not only can users watch live-trading sessions as they happen, but they can also trade right alongside their favorite pros, and traders can record their sessions for viewing later. Before diving into shark-filled markets head first, novice users can first test the waters and watch how the pros do it before trying for themselves.

Dtrade is the latest service at Decoin, known for its cutting-edge solutions. The global company also offers a crypto-based credit card program, the opportunity to buy crypto, Decoin staking, and much more.

Security on the platform is the highest priority, with the majority of assets locked away in cold storage. Users can also enable two-factor authentication and should rest assured that Decoin offers bank-grade security protocol and infrastructure.

To learn more about Dtrade and Decoin, visit the company website today.