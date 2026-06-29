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TL;DR

Michaël van de Poppe said altcoin market capitalization has roundtripped nearly 900 days of gains.

of gains. The chart reportedly returned to a breakout area from late 2023.

The setup is painful for sentiment, but major support zones can also become accumulation areas.

Altcoin Market Cap Gives Back Years Of Progress

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has pointed to a brutal reset in the altcoin market, saying total altcoin market capitalization has essentially roundtripped nearly 900 days of progress.

According to the setup, the altcoin market failed to break through its prior high and has now moved back toward the breakout area from late 2023. That is a painful chart for anyone who has held through the cycle. It means a large part of the altcoin market has spent almost three years going nowhere on a broad capitalization basis.

For readers, this explains why sentiment feels so poor. It is not just that individual tokens are down. It is that the broader altcoin complex has failed to reward patience for a long period. When markets erase years of progress, traders stop asking “what can pump?” and start asking “what is still worth holding?”

Why The Support Zone Matters

The constructive side is that major roundtrips can bring markets back to important support areas.

A prior breakout zone often becomes a place where long-term buyers pay attention. If the market can hold that area, it may form the base for the next advance. If it fails, the message becomes much darker because the old breakout turns into a failed move.

That is why this setup is not automatically bearish or bullish. It is a decision point. The market has already done the damage. The next question is whether buyers step in where they are supposed to.

Altcoins are especially sensitive to this because they depend heavily on liquidity and risk appetite. When Bitcoin is weak, ETF flows are negative, and stablecoin growth is soft, altcoins usually struggle. A support zone can help, but it still needs capital to arrive.

What Traders Should Watch

The clean signal would be a sustained recovery in altcoin market cap from the late-2023 breakout area, ideally with improving volume and broader participation.

A few isolated pumps are not enough. Traders need to see whether strength spreads across sectors: layer-1s, DeFi, infrastructure, AI-linked tokens, and higher-quality mid caps. If only meme coins or microcaps move, the broader altcoin market may still be fragile.

For now, the roundtrip itself is the story. It shows how severe the altcoin reset has been and why sentiment has become so washed out. But it also gives traders a clear level to monitor.

The takeaway is simple: altcoins are back at a place where the market needs to prove itself. If support holds, this could become an accumulation zone. If it fails, the “nearly 900 days of no progress” story may get even worse.

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This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on publicly available market and on-chain data. at X