The recent crypto market correction has sent investors searching elsewhere for more stable returns. Many are now choosing to earn interest income on crypto deposits instead of locking in short-term gains.

Amber Group, a Hong Kong-based global crypto finance platform, is a beneficiary of the crypto boom and a strong advocate for long-term crypto investing. Founded in 2017, Amber Group has amassed $1.5 billion in assets under management over the past four years working with institutional capital and, more recently, with individual investors. The company has attracted investment from the likes of Coinbase and Tiger Global Management. With its latest Series B funding, it is now considered a “unicorn,” valued over one billion dollars.

Core to Amber Group’s platform is its suite of crypto finance offerings across trading, asset management, and financing. One of Amber Group’s most popular products geared toward individual investors is the Amber App, a mobile app that allows users to easily trade, swap, invest and earn crypto. The Amber App is available in over 140 countries and has garnered nearly 100,000 users since its launch in Q3 2020.

Amber App

How can you start earning interest in your Amber App account? With Flexible Earn, you can instantly earn up to 5% APY on your deposits and benefit from daily interest payouts. With Fixed Earn, you can choose between 1- 360 day subscriptions and receive up to 10% APR for USD stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, and up to 7% APR on BTC and ETH deposits. New users can even take advantage of the App’s promotional offer and receive up to 16% APR on deposits of BTC, ETH, and USD stablecoins for a limited time.

New user welcome offer

Amber App is now offering 18 USDS for new users. Create an Amber App account and follow the steps below to claim your welcome offer.

Download the Amber App here. Sign up for an Amber App account. Verify your account and log in. Complete KYC Basic Verification (get 1 USDS). Deposit at least $100 worth of any supported cryptocurrency (get 5 USDS). Subscribe to a 10-day Amber Fixed Earn (Get 12 USDS).

Amber App referral program

Amber App also boasts a new referral program where you can win:

10 USDS for each qualified referral A 10% bonus from your referral’s interest on Amber Earn (excluding Flexible Earn) and Yield Boost Over 30% bonus on trading commissions

Amber App supports up to three degrees of commission, which means you can earn more through your referrals!