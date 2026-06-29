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TL;DR

Analyst Ali Martinez flagged $65 to $71 as a major Solana demand zone.

as a major Solana demand zone. More than 60 million SOL reportedly changed hands in that range.

reportedly changed hands in that range. The setup matters because SOL’s bullish structure may depend on whether that zone holds.

Solana’s Demand Zone Comes Into Focus

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted a key Solana support zone between $65 and $71, noting that more than 60 million SOL reportedly changed hands in that range.

That type of level matters because markets often remember where large amounts of supply changed hands. If many holders bought or transacted in a specific price area, that zone can become important when price revisits it. Some holders may defend their entry. Others may sell if they get back to breakeven. Either way, liquidity tends to build around those areas.

For SOL, the $65-$71 range now becomes a clean line to watch. If buyers defend it, the broader structure can remain constructive. If it breaks, traders may start looking toward lower realized-price zones and prior support levels.

Why Cost-Basis Clusters Matter

A support zone is more useful when it is tied to actual transaction history rather than just a line on a chart.

The idea is simple. If a large amount of SOL changed hands between $65 and $71, then many market participants have a reference point there. That can influence behavior. Buyers who missed the move may see the zone as a second chance. Existing holders may add if the level holds. Short-term traders may use it as a risk marker.

But the same logic works in reverse. If price loses the zone decisively, the market may read it as a failed defense. That can turn prior support into resistance and push attention to lower levels.

That is why Martinez’s setup is useful. It gives traders a specific area to watch rather than a vague bullish or bearish call.

The Bigger Solana Picture

Solana remains one of the most closely watched altcoins because it combines strong retail attention, active on-chain trading, and a large developer ecosystem. But like most altcoins, SOL has also been dealing with weaker market sentiment and sharper rotations in risk appetite.

In that environment, support zones matter more. When momentum is strong, price can ignore levels for longer than expected. When conditions are fragile, the market becomes more sensitive to whether major demand areas hold.

For SOL bulls, defending $65-$71 would help keep the argument alive that the token is basing rather than breaking down. For bears, a clean loss of that range would suggest the market needs to search for deeper liquidity.

The takeaway is straightforward: Solana does not need hype here. It needs confirmation. The $65-$71 cluster is the area where that confirmation may start.

For readers, the useful approach is to treat this as a signal to monitor rather than a standalone trading call, because confirmation still has to come from follow-through in price, flows, and broader market behavior.

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This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on publicly available market and on-chain data. at X