Bitcoin, which hit a low of around $74,000 in 2025 eventually reached a new all-time high of just over $124,000. Currently, the price is in the downtrend mode, and opinions are divided on what could come next for the token.

Many analysts have discussed the 18-month BTC cycle that occurs after the halving. Based on historical patterns, Bitcoin’s price peaks around 18 months after a halving event. This has led many analysts to predict that the bull run could end around October and November this year.

Voices like CRYPTO₿IRB, a crypto analyst with more than 700K followers on X, even mentioned that the bull run could end in 60 days.

Many people in crypto understand that if Bitcoin goes down, many other altcoins may follow. However, some crypto could still stand out from the crowd and rally even in bear markets, and SpacePay’s SPY looks like one that could do so.

SpacePay is a crypto project focused on creating solutions that could make crypto usage more popular around the world. It is licensed to operate in many countries as it seeks to be a bridge between the traditional finance system and crypto.

This kind of solution might not be affected by a bear market since crypto transactions will continue during such times. Since its SPY token is central to its operations, the demand for it could also increase following its presale.

What Makes SpacePay Stand Out

SpacePay boasts numerous unique features that distinguish it from others. When many people pay with crypto, they fear that the value of the crypto might dip following the transaction.

SpacePay seeks to solve this by converting crypto immediately to the merchant’s fiat currency. This way, they receive the expected value without fearing a reduction in worth, regardless of the volatility that happens during and after the transaction.

The system also makes it easy for users to pay from various crypto wallets since it works with over 325 wallets. This means that many users can pay from the crypto wallet they are already using.

The platform works on the same card machines shops already use, so merchants do not need new hardware or big upgrades. This real-world use makes SPY stronger than many presale tokens that only run on hype.

The project also addresses issues that have slowed down other crypto payment platforms. For example, high fees, slow settlements, and centralization have been common roadblocks.

SpacePay offers merchants a low 0.5% transaction fee, which is relatively lower than what existing payment systems offer. Users of the platform also enjoy instant settlements, as transactions are completed without delays.

The platform is also decentralized, which gives users total control over their private keys. This reduces the risk of third-party breaches of data and funds.

SPY Is Getting Attention During the Presale

SPY’s presale has been moving well, as it has crossed $1 million in early funding. Investors are showing real interest because they see its long-term value. The strong presale can also set the pace for a major price rise following the event.

There are also benefits to holding the SPY token. Those who use the SpacePay platform following the presale will have access to monthly loyalty airdrops, which is a way of saying thank you to them.

Users of SpacePay will also benefit from its revenue-sharing model, which shares a part of the profits made with them. Other benefits include early access to new features before the general public, the right to vote on new features, and even the opportunity to contribute to good causes like charity.

SPY is built for everyday use, giving its token real utility that could help keep its price steadier over time. Its ability to scale, low fees, and community voting make it a project designed for growth and wider adoption.

SpacePay Could Be the Right Choice as Bitcoin Slows

The SPY token is currently priced at $0.003181 in the presale. It is clear that the price is still very low. Being in the presale stage presents numerous opportunities for users and investors.

Coins like Bitcoin are already mature and cannot easily spike by 3x or 5x. However, SPY token, if it gets a successful launch and continuous adoption, could benefit its holders much more.

The bear market is approaching, and many altcoins could start to decline again. A new token with strong utility like SPY could be the reason many remain profitable even during those tough market conditions.

How to Buy SPY Tokens

Here is how to buy before the presale ends:

Connect a wallet like MetaMask on the SpacePay website. Fund it with ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDC, or USDT. Bank cards can also be used. Choose how many SPY tokens to buy. Authorize the swap and confirm the transaction. Keep extra funds to cover network fees.

