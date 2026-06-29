Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

For more details, visit the official Blockonomi platform.

TL;DR

ANSEM reportedly grew from a $4 million valuation to more than $97 million in market capitalization.

valuation to more than in market capitalization. The move unfolded within roughly 11 days of the token appearing on-chain.

The surge shows how quickly Solana meme coin liquidity can move, but also how dangerous low-float rallies can be.

ANSEM Becomes The Latest Solana Meme Coin Flashpoint

ANSEM has become one of the latest Solana meme coin stories after reportedly growing from a roughly $4 million valuation to more than $97 million in market capitalization within 11 days of appearing on-chain.

That kind of move gets attention for obvious reasons. It is fast, dramatic, and easy to package as another example of Solana’s meme coin machine. But the more useful question is not simply “how high did it go?” It is “what kind of market structure allowed it to move that quickly?”

Meme coins can rally because of community, branding, timing, influencer attention, low liquidity, concentrated supply, or a mix of all of those. When a token moves from a small valuation to nearly nine figures in days, traders should assume structure matters as much as story.

Why Solana Meme Coins Can Move So Fast

Solana has become one of the most active chains for retail trading because transactions are fast and cheap. That makes it easier for new tokens to launch, spread, and attract speculative capital quickly.

The upside is obvious: communities can form almost instantly, and traders can move in and out without the friction seen on more expensive networks. The downside is just as obvious: speed cuts both ways. The same conditions that allow a token to rise violently can also allow it to collapse quickly once liquidity rotates elsewhere.

ANSEM’s reported growth shows how powerful that environment can be. But it also highlights why traders need to look beyond market cap screenshots. How concentrated is supply? How deep is liquidity? Who controls large wallets? Are new buyers entering, or is the move being driven by a thin float?

Those questions matter more than the headline multiple.

The Reader-Relevant Takeaway

ANSEM may continue to attract attention because big meme coin moves create their own gravity. Traders chase what is moving. Communities form around price. Social media turns volatility into narrative.

But a 190x-style move is not a normal market event. It is a warning label as much as a headline. By the time a token becomes widely discussed, much of the early asymmetry may already be gone.

For Solana, the broader story is that meme coin speculation remains alive even in a weaker crypto market. Capital may be cautious in Bitcoin and Ethereum products, but it can still rush into highly speculative pockets when the setup is right.

For traders, the lesson is simple: ANSEM shows that Solana meme coin liquidity can still ignite. It also shows why chasing vertical moves without understanding supply and liquidity can be brutal.

—

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Blockonomi. at Blockonomi