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Anthony Scaramucci is leaning into a contrarian Bitcoin setup, arguing that weak retail attention and depressed sentiment could be closer to a cycle-bottom signal than a reason to walk away from the asset.

TL;DR

Scaramucci says he still owns a lot of Bitcoin and remains bullish.

He expects a stronger Bitcoin rally to begin in late Q4 2026 or early 2027.

His argument rests on low sentiment, thin demand, weak search interest, and low RSI conditions.

The RSI claim needs nuance: Bitcoin’s weekly RSI may be low, but not necessarily at an all-time low.

Anthony Scaramucci on Bitcoin & crypto:



“I still like it. I own a lot of it.”



“I think Bitcoin starts to rally late in the 4th quarter of 2026 into early 2027.”



“Is Michael (Saylor) in trouble? He’s definitely not in trouble…I like it. I like him. I think he’s going to be… pic.twitter.com/1TkMvfePAD — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDaily) June 16, 2026

Scaramucci Points To Apathy As A Signal

In an interview shared by Altcoin Daily, Scaramucci said he still likes Bitcoin and owns a substantial amount of it. His broader point was not that the market feels strong now. It was that the current lack of excitement may be part of the bullish setup.

That is a familiar contrarian argument in crypto. When search interest is low, retail attention fades, and price action feels dull, the market can become thin. In thin markets, even a modest demand shock can move price more aggressively because fewer participants are positioned for upside.

Scaramucci tied that idea to a late-2026 or early-2027 rally window. The timeline is not a guarantee, and it should not be treated as one. It is an investor’s cycle view, based on sentiment and market structure rather than a hard catalyst.

The RSI Claim Needs Careful Framing

The most important caveat is the RSI discussion. Scaramucci’s comments point to unusually low momentum and weak market participation. However, the source packet for this batch notes that claims around an “all-time low” RSI should be treated carefully. Bitcoin’s weekly RSI may be low relative to stronger bull-market conditions, but historic cycle lows, including the 2018 bear market, have produced deeper readings.

That does not make the argument useless. It simply changes the framing. A low RSI can support a cycle-bottom thesis, but it is not enough on its own. Traders usually combine it with price structure, volume, realized volatility, liquidity, and on-chain accumulation before calling a durable bottom.

Why The Setup Is Still Clickable For Bitcoin Bulls

The appeal of Scaramucci’s argument is that it explains why Bitcoin can feel weak without necessarily being structurally broken. Apathy is uncomfortable for holders because it removes the constant excitement that usually surrounds crypto bull markets. But from a market-cycle perspective, apathy can also mean sellers are tired and expectations are low.

That is where the next demand impulse matters. A shift in ETF flows, a more supportive macro backdrop, a weaker dollar, or renewed institutional buying could all carry more weight if the market is under-positioned. The risk, of course, is that low interest can stay low for longer than bulls expect.

For now, Scaramucci’s call sits on the bullish side of a divided market. Some traders are watching prediction markets and macro risk for downside. Others see retail apathy and weak momentum as the conditions that usually appear before the next accumulation phase becomes obvious. Bitcoin may need time to prove which side is right.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally published on Altcoin Daily X post with Anthony Scaramucci interview at Altcoin Daily X post with Anthony Scaramucci interview