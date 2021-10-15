Since the implementation of globalization, AOFEX has established branches in Canada and Japan and received excellent outstanding results in local and surrounding regions, thus building a multi-region crypto market system including West Europe, North America, East Asia along with the Headquarter in the United Kingdom. On October 15, 2021, AOFEX officially launches its India Branch to develop the South Asia market and to accelerate its globalization.

To celebrate the establishment of the India Branch and express our gratitude to our users, AOFEX gives away 200,000 USDT. (For details, please scroll down to the end.)

Develop businesses based on local demands

Engaged in finance and technology for many years, the core staff of AOFEX have provided technology and business consultation services for a large number of financial institutions, developed a good relationship with many financial institutions, and accumulated rich experience in risk control and management. AOFEX has introduced the state-of-the-art traditional financial risk control system for banks and securities, adopted underlying security technologies, established an internal supervision and warning system, as well as built a risk reserve mechanism to provide a more secure cryptocurrency trading environment.

To put the mission of “including more people into the digital finance” into practice, and provide secure, efficient, and leading digital asset services to users around the world, AOFEX starts to implement its global strategic plan in 2021. The new branches have attracted more than 200,000 local users in one month. AOFEX provides 24-hour services for over 1.80 million users in a satisfactory way. Such good news is also shared by many famous blockchain media like Coindesk and Coinspeaker. The security, trading depth and financial derivatives of AOFEX have been widely recognized.

The establishment of the India Branch indicates that AOFEX will focus on the market in India, fully develop the business in and spread its digital finance services to South Asia. AOFEX steps further to its mission of “being the most influential digital financial platform to provide service for 10 million institutional investors and qualified investors”. Next AOFEX will continue its globalization, to develop and provide quality digital financial services.

Expansion on a healthy track based on local conditions in India

As for crypto policies, the governmental regulation is not clear and specific laws are not issued yet. It is expected to see a booming crypto future. The report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the most influential organization in the information technology and software industry in India, shows that in India the crypto industry will be worth $241 million as of 2030 and will hit $2.3 billion around the world in 2026. The report also indicates that crypto technology users are distributed in nearly 60% of regions in India and there are more than 15 million retail investors.

Now India is a fertile land for the development of AOFEX, local investors, and the crypto market. AOFEX will quickly investigate users’ demands, establish a local service system of digital assets, start diverse cooperations with KOLs, communities and media, and provide users with secure and leading service of digital assets with professional, scientific, and efficient investment in digital assets.

Mutual reinforcement between brand ecosystem and OT

As AOFEX develops its business around the world, AOFEX’s ecosystem building and improved platform token OT help a lot. Since the launch of Canadian and Japan branches, the price of AOFEX’s platform coin OT has gone up steadily, increasing 46.3%, and now stands at 6.1763 USDT. OT is a “resilient token” recognized by its users even in the bearish market. Similarly, powered by OT mechanism and stable OT price increase, the AOFEX ecosystem will keep sustainable development, to promote the development and create a favorable environment.

Expanding businesses——OT is a digital asset on ERC20 issued by AOFEX. The application scenarios of OT cover all products and rights and interests on the platform, including but not limited to deducting fees, obtaining airdrop rewards, preferential purchase of hot saving products, bonus rebate, positions and mining, AP integration center, etc. As AOFEX is growing, its OT businesses are expanding to improve the ecosystem of AOFEX.

Well-performed deflation mechanism——To increase the ecological value of OT, the platform will establish a sound deflation mechanism, and adopt the mode of burning before output, where the amount of burning is ≧ the amount of output. After the launch of OT, the circulation volume on the secondary market does not exceed 20% (20 million) of the total amount, until the total amount reaches 20 million. AOFEX exchange uses 20% of profits from transaction fees per month to repurchase OT from secondary markets and burn it. Besides, OT is burnt along with the launch of new projects. Through burning by repurchase and listing, the total amount of OT is decreased to improve its scarcity, provide stable necessities and accelerate the burning schedule, build a complete token economy system, and enable OT and AOFEX ecosystem to appreciate greatly. Until now, AOFEX has destroyed 9,129,842 OT in total.

Diverse features——OT is now used for voting, payment, lockup or holding positions. OT holders can enjoy corresponding rights and benefits and are supported by AOFEX’s platform value. At the same time, due to the inelastic demand of project parties and comments, OT circulating amount will be reduced to create a long-term and stable good situation. With the global strategic plan, AOFEX ecosystem scenarios are gradually implemented and OT will be adopted in all scenarios to empower the ecosystem and create values.

Development along with our users

AOFEX always keeps self-examined and improved and is recognized as the most favorite trading platform by users. AOFEX clearly knows that its development is closely tied to users. To express our gratitude to users, AOFEX distributes 200,000 USDT in the launch of its new branch, to mark this new milestone. For details, see the official announcement.

Activity 1: Take tasks to share USDT

Participants: All users signed up on AOFEX

Time: 17:00, October 15, 2021 – 17:00, October 22, 2021 (GMT+8)

Entry: https://t.me/AOFEXIndiaGiveaway_Bot

Rules: During the activity, users can click the link to go to the Telegram bot via our announcement or other social media platforms and complete the first 3 tasks sent by the bot to obtain 2 USDT, with 100,000 USDT in total. Take additional tasks and invite friends to complete tasks to share 100,000 USDT. 200,000 USDT will be distributed in total. The rewards are directly proportional to referrals.

Activity 2: 0 fees for new users

Participants: All users signed up on AOFEX

Time: 17:00, October 15, 2021 – 17:00, October 18, 2021 (GMT+8)

Rules: During the activity, the new users who make spot transactions can enjoy 0 transaction fees. (Note: Transaction fees will be paid first and refunded in USDT after the activity ends.)

Thanks for your long-term support and trust! Next, AOFEX will gradually complete the local development strategies in India and insist on providing users with the fastest, safest and most professional digital financial services. Meanwhile, AOFEX will establish more branches across the globe, develop customized services based on the behaviors of local users, and include more common people in digital finance.

