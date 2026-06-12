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TL;DR

An Arbitrum governance roundup lists a continued funding proposal for the Arbitrum Foundation covering another operational year.

The request includes $16 million in RWAs, 1,700 ETH and 230 million ARB tokens.

The proposal says technical costs are expected to represent 54% of anticipated 2027 expenses.

On-chain voting is scheduled to close on June 25, 2026.

Arbitrum governance is weighing a large funding proposal for the Arbitrum Foundation, with an active on-chain vote seeking $16 million in real-world assets, 1,700 ETH and 230 million ARB tokens to support another year of operations.

The proposal appeared in a June 11 Arbitrum governance roundup covering active and upcoming votes. It is described as “Continued Funding for the Arbitrum Foundation” and is intended to fund the Foundation beyond the period covered by AIP 1.1.

Arbitrum Foundation Seeks New Operating Budget

The Arbitrum Foundation sits at the center of the ecosystem’s operational structure, handling areas such as technology stacks, partnerships, ecosystem funding and costs associated with Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

The new request is substantial. According to the governance roundup, the proposal asks for $16 million in RWAs, 1,700 ETH and 230 million ARB tokens. That mix of dollar-denominated assets, ETH and native governance tokens reflects the different types of expenses and treasury resources involved in DAO-funded operations.

For token holders, the size of the request makes the vote more than an administrative item. It is a direct question about how much capital the DAO should allocate to the Foundation’s next year of work, and how aggressively Arbitrum should fund growth, technical development and ecosystem support.

Technical Costs Dominate The Forecast

The roundup says technical costs are projected to represent 54% of all anticipated expenses for 2027. That is a notable detail because Layer 2 networks are not simply marketing communities; they require ongoing engineering, infrastructure, security and ecosystem integration work.

Arbitrum One remains one of the most closely watched Ethereum scaling networks, while Arbitrum Nova serves a different segment of the ecosystem. Maintaining and developing these networks requires funding beyond headline grants or user incentives.

Still, DAO funding proposals can be sensitive. ARB holders may want clarity on expected deliverables, spending controls, transparency, reporting cadence and how unused funds would be handled.

Voting Runs Until June 25

The governance roundup says on-chain voting closes on June 25, 2026. Until then, the proposal remains subject to token-holder approval.

The outcome will help show how Arbitrum governance balances decentralization with the practical need to fund a central operating body. Many DAOs face the same tension: foundations can provide execution speed and continuity, but they also require large budgets and strong accountability.

For Arbitrum, the vote comes at a time when Layer 2 networks are competing not only on fees and throughput, but also on ecosystem depth, developer support and institutional credibility.

Why It Matters For ARB Holders

Large treasury allocations can affect market sentiment around a governance token, especially when the request includes hundreds of millions of native tokens. The proposal does not automatically mean those tokens will hit the market, but holders will still watch structure, vesting, spending and reporting closely.

If approved, the funding would extend the Foundation’s operating runway and give it resources to continue supporting the Arbitrum ecosystem through 2027. If rejected or challenged, it could force a revised proposal with tighter scope or different funding terms.

Either way, the vote is a meaningful governance moment for Arbitrum because it asks token holders to decide how much central operational support the network should have as it continues to compete in Ethereum scaling.