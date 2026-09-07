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A new Arbitrum governance proposal is seeking to disqualify three DeFi protocols from future DAO grant allocations over alleged reporting failures and misuse of prior incentives.

The proposal is still at the community discussion stage, so this is not a final DAO ruling. No one should read this as those protocols already being formally banned from all Arbitrum funding.

But it does matter.

Grant programs are one of the main ways Layer-2 ecosystems compete for builders, liquidity, and attention. If a DAO starts tightening eligibility around reporting and incentive use, that tells us governance is becoming more serious about accountability.

For more details, visit the official Forum platform.

TL;DR

An Arbitrum forum proposal seeks to exclude three DeFi projects from future grants.

The proposal cites alleged reporting failures and incentive misuse.

It is an early governance proposal, not a final executable DAO decision.

Why Grant Accountability Matters

Crypto grant programs can be messy.

They are meant to fund useful work: liquidity, developer tools, infrastructure, user growth, integrations, audits, and apps. But once tokens are distributed, the DAO needs to know whether recipients actually delivered what they promised.

That is where reporting comes in.

Milestones, dashboards, wallet disclosures, usage metrics, and public updates all help communities judge whether funds were well spent. Without that, grants can become handouts with very little accountability.

The Arbitrum proposal shows the community is willing to revisit that problem.

Arbitrum Has A Lot To Protect

Arbitrum remains one of Ethereum’s most important Layer-2 ecosystems.

That gives the DAO a valuable treasury and a large community of builders competing for support. The bigger the ecosystem gets, the more difficult grant governance becomes.

Some projects will deserve funding. Others may not. Some may perform well at first and then fail to deliver. Others may meet technical milestones but miss reporting obligations.

Governance has to sort through all of that.

It is not glamorous, but it is necessary.

Allegations Are Not Final Findings

This point needs to stay clear.

The proposal alleges non-compliance and improper use of incentives. That does not mean the DAO has already reached a final judgment. Forum proposals are part of a debate, not the end of one.

The affected projects may respond.

Delegates may ask for more evidence. Terms may change. The proposal may fail, pass, or evolve into a more formal vote.

That is how DAO governance works when it is healthy.

Incentives Are Under More Scrutiny

The broader market has become more skeptical of incentive programs.

In previous cycles, many protocols paid heavily for temporary activity. Users farmed rewards, liquidity appeared, charts looked good, and then the activity vanished once incentives ended.

DAOs are now more aware of that risk.

Grant programs need to show durable results. Otherwise, treasury spending becomes difficult to justify.

The Arbitrum Read

This proposal is a governance-accountability story.

It is not an ARB price story. It is not a final verdict on the three protocols. It is a sign that Arbitrum delegates are debating whether past grant behavior should affect future eligibility.

That is actually an important step for mature DAO management.

If Arbitrum wants its treasury to support lasting growth, it needs to be willing to ask uncomfortable questions about who gets funded and why.

This article draws on Arbitrum governance forum materials relating to the grant compliance disqualification proposal.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Forum. at Forum