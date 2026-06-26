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TL;DR

ARK reportedly added Coinbase, Circle, Bullish and Robinhood shares on June 25, 2026.

The reported purchases were spread across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.

The candidate is secondary-supported because the exact daily trade sheet was not available in the repaired batch.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest reportedly added to several regulated crypto-linked equities during a market pullback, increasing exposure to Coinbase, Circle, Bullish and Robinhood. The repaired source batch cites ARK’s trade-notification page but classifies the story as secondary-supported because the exact daily trade sheet was not included.

What Happened?

The batch lists purchases of 9,264 Circle shares, 9,014 Coinbase shares, 35,023 Robinhood shares and 9,136 Bullish shares on June 25, 2026. It says the trades were spread across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.

Those names give ARK exposure to several parts of the regulated crypto stack. Coinbase provides exchange and custody exposure. Circle is linked to stablecoin infrastructure. Bullish offers another exchange-platform angle, while Robinhood gives exposure to retail brokerage and crypto trading.

Because the batch did not include an exact downloadable trade notice, the article should use careful wording such as “according to ARK trade notifications cited in the repaired batch” rather than treating the figures as independently verified filings.

Why It Matters?

The reported buying matters because it shows continued interest in public crypto infrastructure even during weak market conditions. Investors who do not want to hold tokens directly can still gain exposure through listed exchanges, stablecoin companies, brokers and other crypto-adjacent equities.

ARK has long used market pullbacks to add to high-conviction innovation names. That does not guarantee performance, but it does show how the firm continues to express its digital-asset thesis through equities as well as broader technology holdings.

The mix of companies also reflects how crypto markets are becoming more institutionalized. Public companies now sit across the industry’s trading, settlement, brokerage and stablecoin layers.

What To Watch Next

The next thing to watch is whether ARK keeps adding if crypto-equity weakness continues. Persistent buying would suggest the firm sees the pullback as an accumulation opportunity rather than a reason to reduce exposure.

Investors will also track how these stocks perform relative to Bitcoin, Ethereum and broader equity markets. Crypto-linked equities can move with token prices, but they also react to earnings, regulation, fees and company-specific execution.

For Bitcoinist readers, the story is a reminder that the crypto trade now extends well beyond spot tokens. Regulated equity exposure has become a major part of the market.

For readers, the practical takeaway is to treat the story as part of the wider market structure rather than an isolated headline. Crypto markets are now shaped by macro data, regulation, public equities, exchange infrastructure, stablecoins, derivatives and on-chain flows at the same time. That means each development can matter even when it does not immediately create a clean one-way price move.

Source Notes

This article treats the figures and claims as source-attributed because the repaired batch classifies the candidate as secondary-supported. That means market-data, on-chain, media, or dynamically served reporting sources are used for part of the story, rather than a single static corporate or regulatory filing.

This report is based on information from ARK Invest Trade Notifications.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from ARK Invest Trade Notifications, available at ARK Invest Trade Notifications