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TL;DR

Arthur Hayes has questioned whether Cardano and XRP have enough real-world utility to justify their communities’ confidence.

The critique is provocative, but it touches a real issue: crypto networks increasingly need measurable usage, not just loyal holders.

Both ecosystems have counterarguments, from Ripple’s payments push to Cardano’s governance and staking infrastructure.

Arthur Hayes has never been shy about poking crypto’s largest communities, and his latest comments have pushed Cardano and XRP back into the utility debate. The BitMEX co-founder has argued that both assets rely heavily on community wealth effects and loyalty, while challenging their leaders and supporters to show clearer evidence of real-world transaction demand.

Hayes publishes his market views through his official essay feed, and his style is deliberately blunt. That is part of the reason his comments travel so quickly. But beneath the provocation is a serious question: in 2026, how much of a major altcoin’s value should come from actual network usage, and how much can still come from belief?

The Cardano And XRP Debate Is Bigger Than One Opinion

Cardano and XRP are very different networks, but they share one thing: both have unusually committed communities. For critics, that loyalty can look like a substitute for usage. For supporters, it is the reason the ecosystems survived years of regulatory, technical, and market pressure.

With XRP, the central argument has always revolved around payments, liquidity, and institutional settlement. Ripple has spent years building products around cross-border finance, and XRP supporters see that as a credible utility path. Critics respond that the token’s real transaction demand still needs to be clearer and more measurable at scale.

Cardano’s argument is different. Its community points to staking, research-driven development, decentralization, and the Voltaire governance era. The network has built slowly and deliberately, which supporters frame as discipline. Critics frame the same pace as under-delivery compared with faster-moving ecosystems.

Hayes’ critique lands because crypto has become less forgiving. In earlier cycles, a strong community and a compelling mission could carry a token for years. Today, investors increasingly ask for active users, fee generation, developer activity, stablecoin liquidity, DeFi depth, payment volume, or some other measurable sign that the network is being used rather than simply held.

Why The Criticism Cuts Both Ways

It would be too easy to present Hayes’ view as the final word. It is not. Cardano and XRP both have real infrastructure, long operating histories, and large user bases. They are not random tokens that appeared last week. Their communities have also shown a level of resilience that many newer projects would love to have.

But resilience is not the same as growth. The harder question for both ecosystems is whether they can convert loyalty into visible, repeatable utility. For XRP, that may mean stronger evidence of token-linked payment demand. For Cardano, it may mean more application usage, clearer governance participation, and deeper on-chain economic activity.

The market is likely to keep rewarding communities, but it may reward them differently. A loyal community can create liquidity, attention, and staying power. Utility can create revenue, usage, and institutional confidence. The strongest networks eventually need both.

That is why Hayes’ comments matter even to people who disagree with him. He is pressing on the gap between narrative and proof. Cardano and XRP supporters can dismiss the tone, but the underlying challenge remains: show the numbers, show the usage, and make the case in a way that reaches beyond the existing base.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Cryptohayes. at Cryptohayes