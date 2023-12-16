The crypto market is going through short-term ups and downs, but analysts and investors are optimistic that the long-term trajectory is upward.

Looking beyond the surface

Amid the hype, Bitcoin has crossed the $40K milestone. The journey to $50K will pick up speed as the market steps into another bull period. High-cap assets like Ethereum, Polygon, XRP, and Cardano are expected to follow suit, crossing new barriers and setting new supports.

But investors are looking beyond high-cap assets to make the most out of the series of bull runs. They are diversifying their funds to emerging assets with significant market relevance.

To the surprise of the market, the Bitcoin Minetrix presale recently crossed the $5M mark. The project introduces a new way of bitcoin mining that is not just passive, but also suitable for investors of all budgets. As traditional markets and market analysts turn bullish toward bitcoin mining, the project is experiencing a notable boost in its presale traffic.

#BitcoinMinetrix revolutionizes cloud mining! No money changes hands with ERC-20 #Tokens! 💸 Own your #Bitcoin mining power with earned mining credits via #BTCMTX token staking. ⛏️ Thanks to Ethereum’s smart contracts, user allocations are safely auto-managed. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/yRaYyZpSkl — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) December 10, 2023

JPMorgan is bullish on bitcoin mining

Traditional media and financial experts used to frown upon mining. But that’s in the past. Things are taking a turn now, with the mining industry seeking ways to mitigate its environmental impact. Miners are embracing alternative energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to limit their carbon footprint. Perceptions about the market are also evolving alongside.

For example, financial institutions such as JPMorgan have expressed optimism in the industry. A few weeks ago, JPMorgan highlighted CleanSpark as its “top pick” among mining stocks, highlighting its scale, growth potential, power costs, and relative value.

The increasing confidence in mining ventures, among financial firms, analysts and the public, reflects the large growth potential of the industry.

Bitcoin price action, source: CoinMarketCap

While the upcoming Bitcoin halving will cut down the reward rate for miners, the rising cost of Bitcoin is expected to compensate for that. According to some analysts, Bitcoin will hit $100,000 before the milestone event. The approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs will be another factor that supports the price action of Bitcoin.

How to participate in mining?

Okay, mining is profitable. But how can I join? Where do I start?

If this question is plaguing you, you are not alone.

Although bitcoin mining is an overused term in the crypto world, its understanding requires deep technical knowledge. Most investors who buy Bitcoin are not aware of its inner workings.

Due to the substantial financial commitment and expertise it requires, bitcoin mining is inaccessible to everyday investors. Bitcoin miners use specialized computers to solve intricate mathematical puzzles. It is a highly competitive space.

Miners who validate the transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain receive BTC as rewards. While investors buy BTC for $40K per coin, miners earn it as a reward from their mining rigs. It goes without saying that they deserve it for the amount of time, expertise, effort, and capital they put in.

That said, mining operations are run on an industrial scale now, distancing the opportunity further and further away from average users. That doesn’t align with the decentralized, democratic spirit of blockchains.

Bitcoin mining should be accessible to more people. This is the vision that drives Bitcoin Minetrix, a stake-to-mine project that allows retail investors to earn bitcoin mining rewards through its native token $BTCMTX.

Mine BTC without compromising on your budget

The sleek stake-to-mine dashboard is both user-friendly and sophisticated. It eliminates the traditional obstacles associated with mining, such as steep learning curves, substantial initial investments, noise, electricity expenses, and maintenance.

It is both hassle-free and cost-effective.

Through blockchain tokenization of Bitcoin mining, $BTCMTX simplifies cloud mining. Users who stake $BTCMTX tokens on the platform earn non-transferable mining credits, which can be burnt to get BTC rewards.

The fully operational stake-to-mine dashboard will go live after the token launch. Till then, investors can stake their $BTCMTX tokens to grow their investment at attractive APYs.

Long-term investors steer the price action

One of the key advantages of $BTCMTX from an investment perspective is its composition of investors. Due to the use cases of the token underpinned by the stake-to-mine dashboard, the project is drawing a large share of long-term participants.

Speculative investors are also jumping onto the project, expecting a 10X to 20X surge on its initial launch. Their participation will inevitably lead to a price correction in a few days after the initial launch.

Interested in #Bitcoin but not the technicalities? Cloud mining’s got your back! 💡 Saying goodbye to setup, maintenance, and noisy rigs. 🛠️ Plus, it’s cost-efficient and saves space. Perfect for newcomers exploring the world of #Crypto! 🚀#BitcoinMinetrix #CloudMining pic.twitter.com/7JQ36XUy74 — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) December 10, 2023



But the good thing is, the project has what it takes to sustain its value. The radical solution to democratizing bitcoin mining is bound to take off rapidly in the coming stages, propelling it to the Top-50 list by market cap in the latter half of 2024.

The presale has crossed the $5M milestone already. Since it is structured into multiple stages with a 10% price increment in each new stage, early investors stand to benefit the highest.

