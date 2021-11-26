Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) has successfully raised $3 million for its Series A funding round led by some notable venture capitalists such as CSP DAO Inc, Halvings Capital Ltd, Oracles Investment Group, GDA Capital and Deltahub Capital.

The raised funds will be used for marketing AGV’s public token sale, covering operational and management expenses, and for the acquisition of new nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and equities on companies that develop play-to-earn (P2E) games.

At the time of writing, AGV has raised a total of $5.3 million after its Seed and Series A funding rounds. They have a total of 2,036 Axie Infinity scholars, 50,000+ Discord community members and 75,000+ Facebook followers. Recently, AGV has invested $800K in BMG, a Florida-based gaming studio behind the play-to-earn NFT games Kart Racing League and Realms of Ethernity (ROE).

AGV Series B and public sale

AGV is set to launch its Series B, or private token sale, on its website on November 17, 2021 at 2 pm UTC, and its public token sale on December 17, 2021. AGV has been audited by Certik.

What is Astra Guild Ventures (AGV)

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that invests in NFTs, P2E games and other blockchain projects. The DAO aims to build a global community of investors, tech leaders, NFT and blockchain enthusiasts and P2E players.

AGV boasts itself as the first DAO and NFT gaming guild that completely discloses its real-time earnings through its earnings dashboard and has a completely verifiable and publicly available list of assets.

AGV will also be launching its DAO Governance Board where AGV holders are able to propose and vote changes on the DAO’s rules and decisions. This makes AGV one of the first NFT gaming guilds to fully launch a decentralized platform.

Transparency and growth: Driving reasons for investments in AGV

With a lot of projects launching in the blockchain and crypto space, finding the right project to invest in is difficult — this is exactly what the AGV investors realized and what made them trust AGV. The transparency features that AGV meticulously integrated into its operations as a DAO was one main turning point.

Astra Guild has its own earnings and governance dashboard integrated together to provide a one-stop platform to AGV holders where they participate and decide for the DAO and view their investment status. The rapid growth of the Astra Guild community has also been a factor, in just three months Astra Guild’s membership blew up to 51,000+ members, hailing it as one of the fastest-growing NFT gaming guilds in the world — clear evidence that the NFT and blockchain market is on the rise.

List of investors

Encrypted Investments Limited, Vespertine Capital, Three M Capital, GDA Capital, Kangaroo Capital, DEC.Ventures, CSP DAO, Connectico Capital, Halvings Capital, DeltaHub Capital, NFT Technologies, Oracles Investment Group, Mars Dao, Point3 Ventures, International Blockchain Consulting Group, Follow[the]Seed, Interstellar Ventures, CrowdCreate, Ruby Capital Singapore, Dot Finance LTD, NFT Stars Limited, GAINS Associates, Seedthrift Ventures, Almora Capital, BIP32 Ventures and Wolf of Markets. Some notable Angel Investors include Alexander Kondrashov, Moon Carl and Ronny Roehrig.

Those who want to join Astra Guild Ventures’ Series B, may register here to receive instructions and announcements straight to their inbox.

AGV will be distributing 37,500,000 AGV with 10% to be released on Token Generation Event and the remaining 90% is subject to 12 months vesting.