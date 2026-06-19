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Australia’s top court has handed the country’s securities regulator a major win in a case that could shape how crypto yield products are treated under existing financial services law.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said the High Court of Australia unanimously allowed its appeal against Web3 Ventures Pty Ltd, trading as Block Earner. The case centered on Block Earner’s fixed-yield “Earner” product, which was offered between March and November 2022.

The High Court found that Earner was a financial product because it was a facility through which a person made a financial investment. It was also treated as a derivative. The matter has now been sent back to the Full Federal Court to determine penalties.

TL;DR

Australia’s High Court ruled unanimously in ASIC’s favor against Block Earner. The court found Block Earner’s historical Earner product was a financial product and a derivative. ASIC says Block Earner needed an Australian Financial Services Licence to offer the product. The case now returns to the Full Federal Court for penalty determination.



Why The Ruling Matters

Crypto yield products have long sat in an uncomfortable space between technology, lending, investment management, and banking-style language. Platforms often marketed them in simple terms: deposit crypto, earn a fixed or variable return. Regulators, however, have increasingly argued that the economic reality matters more than the label.

The Block Earner case is important because it applies traditional Australian financial services law to a crypto product that promised yield. ASIC’s position was that Earner required an Australian Financial Services Licence because it met the definition of a financial product. The High Court agreed.

That does not mean every crypto product in Australia is automatically unlawful. It does mean that products offering structured returns, fixed-yield exposure, or derivative-like economics can face licensing requirements even if they are built around digital assets.

A Historical Product, But A Current Precedent

One point needs to be clear: the Earner product is not a live product today. ASIC said it was offered between March and November 2022. The current litigation is about historical compliance and potential civil penalties.

Even so, the precedent is current. The ruling gives ASIC a strong legal foundation in future cases involving crypto products that resemble investment facilities or derivatives. For crypto businesses operating in Australia, that raises the risk of relying on product labels or informal interpretations.

The High Court’s reasoning also matters beyond Australia. Regulators globally have been using existing laws to bring crypto yield, staking, lending, and structured-return products into established licensing regimes. The Australian decision fits that pattern.

What Comes Next

The case now returns to the Full Federal Court to decide penalties. That stage will determine the practical cost to Block Earner, but the legal win has already given ASIC the clarity it wanted.

For crypto companies, the takeaway is straightforward: if a product gives users exposure to returns generated by someone else’s deployment of assets, regulators may treat it as an investment product. If the economics look like a derivative, that label may apply too.

For consumers, the ruling is also a reminder that yield products are not the same as simple spot crypto holdings. Fixed returns require a source of yield, risk management, and legal structure. When those structures are weak or unlicensed, users can be left exposed.

Australia’s crypto industry now has a sharper regulatory line to work around. The next question is how many existing or planned products will need to adjust before ASIC asks the same questions again.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from the High Court of Australia and ASIC. at ASIC