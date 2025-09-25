Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

New names keep appearing as the year draws to a close. Fresh attention is now on AVAX, SUI, and the rising star XYZverse. Momentum builds, and questions grow about what these projects might deliver next year. Unexpected moves could soon change the scene. Readers will find out why these altcoins may be the ones to watch heading into 2025.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Source: TradingView

AVAX just clocked a 17.56% weekly jump, adding to a 53.30% monthly surge and a 76.51% six-month climb. It now trades between $25.59 and $32.28, still a shade under the 10-day SMA at $34.96 but above the 100-day SMA at $31.02. The rally has cooled, yet momentum stays constructive.

Eyes are on resistance at $35.10. Pushing through it could open the door to the next cap at $41.79. Supports sit at $21.72 and $15.03. RSI at 56.19 and stochastic at 51.33 both sit mid-range, hinting the coin is neither stretched nor weak. A positive MACD of 0.6736 backs the upward bias.

If bulls clear $35.10, AVAX could tack on 20%-30% and test $41.79. A failure would likely drag price 15%-25% back toward $21.72. Given the trend and indicators, a steady grind higher looks more probable, with dips likely shallow unless the first support breaks.

Sui (SUI)

Source: TradingView

Up 4.37% this week, 11.82% in a month, and 69.3% over the past 6 months, Sui is still climbing. The price now drifts between 3.41 and 3.93, a tight band that keeps buyers alert and sellers cautious.

The coin trades just under the 10-day average of 3.87 yet stays above the 100-day line at 3.67. Momentum edges higher, while a strength reading of 45 sits near neutral. A low stochastic score of 19 signals that the recent sell pressure may be fading.

A clean break over 4.16 could lift the token to 4.68, a jump of about 12% and then 27% from the current zone. Slipping below 3.13, though, might drag it to 2.61, roughly 15% and 29% lower. With short-term trend still positive and oversold signals flashing, a bounce toward the first resistance looks more likely, but 3.13 remains the critical floor.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), which ranks best ICO project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Conclusion

AVAX and SUI appear set for steady growth, but XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, may outshine them through meme energy, fan engagement, and an ambitious plan.

