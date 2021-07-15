AXIA Coin (AXC) has become a runaway success on the popular cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin after its official launch this morning. The asset-supported digital currency relies on innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs, and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale.

The extraordinary performance on KuCoin comes after a sold-out promotion on the exchange’s BurningDrop platform. Starting July 12, participants were able to mine AXC by staking USDT, KCS or ETH. The promotion has been followed by increased demand as has been evident on AXC’s listing in other popular cryptocurrency exchanges. This has led many traders to become bullish on this relatively new asset.

CEO Nick Agar had shared his outlook ahead of the launch. “As we continue to make AXC available to blockchain and cryptocurrency adopters around the world, we’re seeing increasing interest in the benefits of the ecosystem it sustains. Having so much success with our ongoing listings is a great indicator that a more inclusive and sustainable economy is necessary and users are ready for it. The rush to get AXC on BurningDrop is part of what we’ll see today.”

As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, KuCoin offers over 400 digital assets for spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending. These are available to over 8 million users in 207 countries. AXIA’s solutions will now enjoy this global exposure as the network continues to grow and offer new tools.

Holders of AXC get to use the asset in a comprehensive ecosystem of applications that promise a decentralized alternative to today’s most used internet services. In this way, the currency serves as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system while improving on the existing cryptocurrency models. The AXIA Ecosystem is based on a participatory economic model where users create value and receive constant rewards for their activity on the network.