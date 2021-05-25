Leading crypto processing provider, B2BinPay, has launched version 2 of its award-winning crypto processing solution. The new version is an enthusiastically awaited upgrade and incorporates a series of updated features and new capabilities designed to cater for all transaction requirements at the highest speed. The result gives clients access to a solution that is amongst the best cryptocurrency gateways available to businesses, offering extensive functionality and ease of use.

More About B2BinPay

B2BinPay is a cryptocurrency payment provider with services suited to both Merchant and Enterprise Clients. B2BinPay enables businesses to send, receive, store, exchange and accept crypto payments online safely, securely and cost-effectively across the world in minutes. B2BinPay’s in-house developed cryptocurrency payment technology solution has been chosen by a large range of clients including Forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, hedge funds, online stores and other merchants, enabling cryptocurrency payments via a blockchain based payment gateway.

B2BinPay is a recognised market leader and go-to provider in an industry where speed and low costs are essential. Easily integratable and simple to use, businesses can connect to B2BinPay in just minutes with the opportunity to reap the benefits of one of the fast-growing cryptocurrency payment gateways around. The following is a breakdown of B2BinPay v2.0 features.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Blockchains

B2BinPay enables businesses to integrate digital assets into their operations securely and at scale. Our multi-functional solution is the perfect fit for any business, offering the following benefits:

Coins, StableCoins and Tokens

Automatic withdrawals

Rich API

Multilingual Interface

24/7 technical support

Advanced security

Notification System

Secure fund storage

Alerts system

Authorisation logging

DDoS protection

Address book

Suspicious activity monitor

Full white-label integration

Detailed statistics

Feature-Rich Invoices

A super-responsive payment page available in 20+ languages with real-time data provides users with everything needed to generate and send detailed invoices to their customers. An example is shown in the following screenshot:

Payment Statuses

This useful feature allows users to check their transaction status in real-time, using their transaction ID to check for confirmations.

Explorer

Detailed information relating to all users’ transactions are just one click away with the blockchain explorer function.

Transaction History

A full cryptocurrency report with detailed transactions history is available at your fingertips.

QR Code & Address

A QR code is available to enable fast and hassle-free transfers with ease.

Role-Based System Access

Set access to your financial manager, compliance, etc. A view only mode is also available, as well as withdrawals with confirmation for extra security and to avoid fraud ensuring you are always safe.

Advanced Wallets Configuration

Multi-functionality and flexible wallet settings at your fingertips. A cutting-edge solution that gives you the power to configure things the way you want.

Custom labels

Access rights for each wallet

Notifications & logging

Flexible tracking

Custom callbacks/webhooks

Wallet activity monitoring

Tokens Supported

ETH, NEO, NEM and Omni Based, making it around 90% of all available tokens on the market today.

Automatic Token Collection & Custom Tokens Integration

An automatic token collection bot gathers tokens from multiple addresses and accumulates them into one single address. Hassle-free token management provides the possibility of adding your tokens directly from the admin area.

A quick and straightforward process for integrating your own NEO, NEM, ETH and Omni-based tokens.

Liquid and Non-Liquid Tokens

All types of tokens are supported, both liquid tokens that are listed on top exchanges as well as only issued tokens.

Custom Addresses: A scalable and secure solution for processing tokens with the opportunity to customise addresses for deposits and withdrawals.

Automatic Withdrawals

Automatic withdrawals can be made by using secure API or manually. This fast and simple procedure is readily available at the touch of a button. Role-based withdrawals access makes your funds safe with us.

Stable Crypto Gateway

A highly secure, reliable and scalable wallets solution from a reputable, industry-leading cryptocurrency payments provider.

Transaction Speed under Your Control

You decide on the speed of transactions needed for your type of business.

The bigger the fee – the faster the transaction!

AML/Compliance Check for Crypto Transactions

KYT compliance technology ensures your business measures up in terms of anti-money laundering requirements. Complete data-centric information about transactions helps crypto businesses comply with local and global regulations.

Fully Compliant with Your Regulator

Track the legitimacy of crypto funds and stay compliant. Crypto analytics

enhance due diligence and AML compliance procedures for all

businesses involved with cryptocurrency.

Exchange When You Need To

Exchange when you need to make payouts in another currency. Actual Exchange when you send one crypto and get another right into your wallet.

Supported Currencies:

Coins, StableCoins & Tokens

Security and Reliability

Security is always of paramount importance with no room for compromise. We are experts in our field and offer our clients a safe, secure and reliable environment at all times.

Secure & Safe

B2BinPay ensures your safety at all times with the following procedures:

2FA

API Access management

DDos protection

Role managements

Authorization loggin

Ongoing/Scheduled node updates

White list IP addresses

B2BinPay v2.0 Summary

As crypto payments become more commonplace in the business world, providing an additional payment method is one of the most effective ways to attract new clients, with positive repercussions on your company profits. Integrating B2BinPay provides users with the most innovative crypto payment processing technology, readily available at their fingertips. With the addition of the latest features, new blockchains and tokens, and a new pricing structure, B2BinPay v2.0 is an all-round better solution compared with the previous version, as well as a more cost effective one. Start accepting cryptocurrencies now!