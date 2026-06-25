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Baillie Gifford’s reported tokenized bond fund plans add another traditional asset manager to the race to bring regulated funds onto public blockchain rails.

TL;DR

Baillie Gifford is being linked to a regulated tokenized bond fund using public blockchain rails.

The structure reportedly involves Solana, Ethereum and BNY custody support.

The story reinforces tokenized funds as one of crypto’s strongest institutional themes.

Another Traditional Manager Enters Tokenization

Baillie Gifford is being linked to a regulated tokenized bond fund using public blockchain infrastructure, adding another major traditional asset manager to the real-world asset race. The reported structure involves public rails such as Solana and Ethereum, with institutional custody support from BNY.

The story is important because tokenized funds have become one of the clearest areas where traditional finance and crypto infrastructure overlap. Unlike speculative token launches, tokenized bonds and money-market products connect directly to existing institutional demand for yield, settlement efficiency and programmable distribution.

Why Bonds Are A Natural Fit

Bonds are a natural candidate for tokenization because they already sit inside a complex settlement and custody system. Tokenized fund units can potentially simplify transfers, improve transparency and support more automated collateral use. That does not mean the old system disappears, but it can make certain workflows more efficient.

Public chains such as Ethereum and Solana are increasingly competing to host these products. Ethereum benefits from institutional familiarity and deep tooling, while Solana offers speed and low transaction costs. The choice of rails can therefore become a signal about how asset managers balance credibility and performance.

RWA Narrative Keeps Building

The RWA theme has held up better than many other crypto narratives because it is tied to practical financial infrastructure. Tokenized treasuries, private credit, bonds and fund shares all point toward the same direction: traditional assets are slowly becoming compatible with blockchain settlement.

Baillie Gifford’s reported move adds another proof point. The market may still debate which chains win, but the broader trend toward regulated tokenized funds continues to strengthen.

The main point is not that one headline settles the direction of the market by itself. It is that the same themes keep showing up across the tape: regulation is becoming more specific, institutional products are moving closer to normal financial rails, and traders are reacting quickly whenever liquidity thins out. That is why the source detail matters here. The development gives the market one more data point at a time when Bitcoin, Ethereum and the wider altcoin complex are already being judged through the lens of leverage, policy risk and institutional participation.

The practical reading is that this story belongs inside the wider market structure rather than as an isolated announcement. Traders are still working through a mix of weaker liquidity, tougher policy questions, institutional product launches and renewed stress in high-beta tokens. That means even stories that look narrow at first can become useful because they show where capital, regulation and infrastructure are moving. The safest framing is to avoid treating the development as a guaranteed price catalyst and instead focus on what it changes for market participants, builders and investors watching the next stage of crypto adoption.

This coverage is based on information from Baillie Gifford institutional communications.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Baillie Gifford, available at Baillie Gifford