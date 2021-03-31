Press releases Bankera introduces SEPA Instant payments for crypto businesses

Bankera, a fintech-focused on serving blockchain businesses, recently announced support of the SEPA Instant payments. As of last month, both personal and business clients can enjoy instant transfers within more than 2,300 banks and financial institutions among the Single European Payment Area (SEPA) network at any time, 24/7, including holidays. The feature is vital for crypto businesses – instant bank transfers open up a way to keep up with an ever-changing crypto market.

Firstly, it allows to process deposits and withdrawals within SEPA instantly – businesses offering this possibility are much more attractive to end-users. Secondly, it allows to manage fiat liquidity more efficiently as funds between various cryptocurrency exchanges and liquidity providers can be moved instantly.

“One of the key benefits of cryptocurrency transactions is near-instant payment settlement. With SEPA Instant, crypto businesses can expand their services by offering instant fiat currency transactions to their customers. Since the most important thing in the crypto space is to be able to capture swings in the cryptocurrency prices, the ability to transfer funds to an exchange account instantly is a great advantage”, explained Vytautas Karalevičius, co-founder of Bankera.

At Bankera, crypto businesses can get a multi-currency account with a dedicated IBAN to make SEPA and SWIFT payments at highly competitive prices. Also, Bankera offers Visa business cards with flexible and high limits, which allows them to pay various business expenses such as marketing, hosting, and other services where card payments are accepted.

In addition to traditional payment services, Bankera also offers card issuance, BIN sponsorship, virtual IBANs, and tailor-made full-scope Whitelabel solutions. Bankera helps various digital businesses to upsell their existing clients with new traditional payment channels such as cards and IBANs or to start developing their own fintech solutions without building their infrastructure from scratch.

Bankera’s solutions are powered by Pervesk, an electronic money institution authorized by the Central Bank of Lithuania. In addition to SEPA Instant, Pervesk became a principal member of the Visa network last December.

Bankera aims to become the bank for the blockchain era and is actively working to build an ecosystem of products and services that would encompass the best of both traditional finance and the crypto economy.

More information: https://bankera.com

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.