After hitting ATH after ATH, Bitcoin ($BTC) is now edging close to the $111K mark after briefly touching it earlier today.

A combination of institutional demand, supply-side dynamics, and broader macroeconomic conditions has driven $BTC’s recent surge to a record high.

As $BTC dominates the spotlight, crypto analysts are eyeing what could come next. A new altcoin season is high on their radar, as the best altcoins are set to explode.

$BTC Jumps 71% in Daily Volume & Overtakes Amazon

Underscoring $BTC’s market authority, its 24-hour trading volume is up by over 71% and its market cap is an eye-boggling $2.19T.

Following the rise, $BTC made history again yesterday, overtaking Amazon in market cap. Consequently, it’s now the fifth most valuable asset on the planet.

A key reason for this is the influx of capital into US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have snagged over $2.8B in net this month.

These products have propelled the total number of held Bitcoin ETFs to surpass $122B, further reflecting investors’ growing appetite for exposure to the #1 crypto.

The April halving event also contributed to the crypto king’s rise. It tightened Bitcoin’s supply, slashing block rewards in half and reducing the rate at which new $BTC enters circulation.

Halving events have, historically, acted as bullish catalysts in creating scarcity. And this cycle appears to be no different.

Macroeconomic tailwinds also contribute to the $BTC buzz. Looser monetary conditions, increased market liquidity, and geopolitical uncertainty – particularly heightened trade tensions – have caused the US dollar to weaken. In turn, this has propelled riskier assets like $BTC.

Since Donald Trump was elected president on November 5, the US dollar has declined by over 7% over the past six months.

As the flagship crypto continues to stand tall in both DeFi and TradFi, attention turns to a broader altcoin rally possibly being on the horizon.

But according to eToro Australia analyst Reece Hobson, a true altcoin season will only kick off when two key events align: ‘Quantitative easing must begin, injecting more liquidity into the system, and Bitcoin dominance needs to hit around 70%.’

Per CoinGecko data, $BTC’s dominance currently stands at 61.50%, so it shouldn’t be too long until it reaches that target.

Now could be the perfect time to enter the new altcoin season before rising demand sends prices soaring.

Ahead of the highly anticipated market frenzy, we’re bullish on BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL), MIND of Pepe ($MIND), and Hyperliquid ($HYPE) – and for good reasons.

1. BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Win Free $BTC Before the Crypto King Possibly Reaches $300K

Do you want to ride the Bitcoin and altcoin rally without spending a fortune? The BTC Bull Token ecosystem makes that possible. It offers a novel way to earn free $BTC, plus snag more of its native token, $BTCBULL.

Imagine receiving $BTC automatically when Bitcoin hits new milestones ($150K and $200K). Well, the BTC Bull Token ecosystem does precisely that.

To top it off, you can anticipate winning a large $BTCBULL airdrop when the crypto leader hits the $250K mark.

For airdrop eligibility, all you need to do is buy and hold $BTCBULL in Best Wallet, our #1 anonymous crypto wallet. You can also save on gas fees when buying $BEST, its native coin.

Crypto analyst ‘PlanB’ predicts that $BTC could soar to $300K if the S&P 500 hits 7K points by year-end. With markets heating up and momentum building, the airdrops might be a stone’s throw away.

You can stake $BTCBULL for additional income at a 67% APY. Over 1.5M tokens have already joined the staking pool, showing strong community trust and growing investor confidence.

And there’s more. $BTCBULL has planned token burns when $BTC hits $125K, $175K, and $225K. Reducing its token supply at these key milestones could increase its demand and price as Bitcoin rallies.

With over $6M already raised on presale, fueled by a whale investor recently contributing $19K and then another $20K, momentum is clearly building.

You can buy $BTCBULL for just $0.002525. Its price will increase in two days and could reach $0.006467 after exchange listings, so now’s a prime time to get involved.

2. MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – AI-Powered Altcoin Nears Presale Close With $9.8M Raised

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is quickly emerging as a standout altcoin, having raised $9.8M ahead of its presale close on May 31, 2025 – the final chance to buy before it hits the open market.

At the heart of the MIND of Pepe ecosystem is an AI agent that launched on May 10, 2025. It scours social media, dApps, and Web3 ecosystems to detect early market trends.

Such insights are already being shared with $MIND holders, and some public updates are also posted on its X account (@MIND_agent) and the MIND of Pepe Telegram channel.

The agent is rapidly expanding to stay ahead of the curve. It’s getting ready to integrate tools like persona-trained large language models (LLMs), Solana and DexScreener trackers, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and vector embeddings.

Soon, holders will also gain entry into the MIND of Pepe Terminal, a live dashboard that delivers real-time market analytics and trading signals for an even sharper edge.

Now’s your last chance to buy $MIND for $0.0037515. It’ll likely get a bigger boost once listed on the best crypto exchanges, possibly bringing its price to $0.00535.

3. Hyperliquid ($HYPE) – Daily Market Cap Surges 18% Over Powering Leading DEX

Last but not least, there’s $HYPE. Its market cap has spiked by 18% since yesterday, reaching $10.43B.

Albeit more expensive at $31.15, its sharp rise makes it one to watch as the bull run continues to unfold.

$HYPE turns heads as the backbone of Hyperliquid, the highest-ranked DEX that commands 45%+ of the market share and boasts a daily trading volume exceeding $19B.

Ultimately, it wants to rival CEXs’ speed and features while maintaining decentralization’s transparency and self-custody benefits.

$HYPE serves several purposes within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including governance, staking, and gas token fees. Therefore, after buying the coin, you can spur the DEX’s overall direction, earn staking rewards, and pay for transaction fees seamlessly.

You can buy the coin on various exchanges, including Bitget, MEXC, and KuCoin.

Invest Before a Possible New Altcoin Season

$BTC’s explosive spike, spurred by ETFs, a post-halving supply crunch, and macro conditions, possibly lays the groundwork for a new altcoin season.

If you’re waiting for the right moment to capitalize on the best altcoins, that moment is now.

Whether you want to win free $BTC, receive hot crypto insights ahead of the rest, or have governance rights in the top-ranked DEX, $BTCBULL $MIND , and $HYPE are worth a look.

However, you must always DYOR and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose. Only time can truly test their market success.