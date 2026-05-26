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OKX says its new platform can handle up to 300,000 transactions per second, running at millisecond-level speed — a technical benchmark the company set out as it launched Exchange OS on Tuesday.

A Shared Home For Different Markets

The platform is built on X Layer, OKX’s Ethereum layer-2 network, and lets users build their own spot, perpetuals, and outcomes markets from the ground up. It draws on the same infrastructure that powers OKX’s main exchange, giving any market created on it access to a shared pool of liquidity.

OKX founder and CEO Star Xu said the current state of crypto trading suffers from deep fragmentation. Trading, settlement, margining, and liquidity functions, he argued, remain trapped inside disconnected venues — even as blockchain made open asset issuance possible.

Exchange OS is designed to pull those functions under one roof, creating what Xu described as a shared environment where different market types can run on the same underlying rails.

Users building on the platform can also create their own assets, oracle systems, revenue models, and compliance frameworks. The setup supports both permissioned and permissionless arrangements, meaning a regulated institution could run a fully KYC-compliant venue on the same infrastructure stack as a permissionless Web3 project.

The First Market To Go Live

The first market to be built on Exchange OS will be tied to the FIFA World Cup, structured as a predictions-style market. It marks the opening move in a three-phase rollout that OKX laid out publicly.

The current phase is limited to select partners who are building on the platform before it opens to the public. A wider public launch is planned for the third quarter of 2026, with protocol upgrades set to follow in the fourth quarter and beyond.

OKX has been expanding well past its origins as a spot and derivatives exchange. Reports indicate the company has moved into tokenization and has rolled out infrastructure to support transactions by AI agents — two areas drawing heavy investment attention across the industry.

A Platform Play With Broad Ambitions

The Exchange OS launch positions OKX not just as a trading venue but as infrastructure other builders can use. Xu framed it as a fix for a market structure problem, not simply a new product.

Whether developers and institutions choose to build on X Layer over more established networks remains to be seen. The Q3 public opening will be the first real test of how much demand exists for what OKX is offering.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView