Quick Facts: 1️⃣ The TOTAL3 chart is mirroring the same bullish setup seen before the 2020-2021 altcoin boom. 2️⃣ The formation of an inverted head and shoulders pattern followed by a key liquidation candle signals that a major altcoin breakout could be imminent. 3️⃣ With the market primed for a strong run-up, some of the best altcoins to buy now include $SNORT, $MAXI, and $TROLL – all poised to benefit from the coming altcoin wave.

In the world of cryptocurrency, historical performance is a vital signal of what may lie ahead. Considering this, now is an excellent opportunity to invest in promising altcoins that could yield significant returns in the near future.

That’s because the market is setting up perfectly for a generational bull run.

@el_crypto_prof, a crypto analyst with over 160K X followers, recently shared his analysis of the TOTAL3 chart, which tracks the combined market capitalization of all altcoins except Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

The trader pointed out that Friday’s liquidation events could be the single biggest trigger point for the next altcoin boom.

All we have to do is look back at what happened in 2020-2021, right before that massive 1,000% rally.

At that time, the TOTAL3 chart developed a perfect inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. It broke out of this pattern with significant momentum (indicated in yellow), then moved sideways for a couple of months (shown in orange). After that period, it printed a pivotal liquidation candle, which was followed by several large green candles over the next few months.

Everything is happening almost identically right now: we’ve got the break of the inverted head and shoulders pattern, we’ve got the post-breakout consolidation, and now, we’ve also got the liquidation candle.

A liquidation candle, simply put, is a candle with a long wick below – meaning it has eaten up all the short orders in the market. These could be stop losses of long positions or direct sell orders.

Simply put, this process provides the market with the necessary liquidity to rise higher – and do so with considerable force. So, if history indeed repeats itself, we could be in for moonshot gains.

As for the TOTAL3 chart, we can arrive at the next potential target by measuring the distance from the head of the inverted head and shoulders pattern to its neckline.

This measurement provides a target of around $3.2T in total altcoin market cap, representing a massive 200% rally from current levels.

With a strong run-up on the cards, here are three top low-cap coins that could absolutely rip through the skies in the coming weeks.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Empowering Retail Participants to Swipe Meme Coin Liquidity

Snorter Token ($SNORT) isn’t just well-positioned to ride the upcoming altcoin boom – it could actually help fuel it.

That’s because it powers a new Telegram-based trading bot designed to simplify sniping for meme coins by everyday traders.

Currently, retail participants find it incredibly challenging to capitalize on those initial meme coin pumps due to the unfair dominance of institutional players, who enjoy access to advanced trading tools and algorithms.

Snorter Bot, however, makes those same cutting-edge trading features accessible to everyone. It lets you place buy, sell, limit, or stop orders directly through simple Telegram chat commands.

Next, it automatically executes those orders the moment liquidity kicks in – all the while protecting you from common on-chain threats like front-running, rug pulls, honeypots, and sandwich attacks.

According to our $SNORT price prediction, the token could go absolutely bonkers after listing, potentially reaching $0.94 – a massive 750% upside – by the end of this year.

⚠️ Time’s running out! The presale ends in less than 5 days. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy Snorter Token for just $0.1079.

What’s more, holding $SNORT unlocks a range of exclusive benefits, including: Reduced trading fees (just 0.85% vs. 1.5% for non-holders)

No daily sniping limits

Access to advanced analytics

Dynamic staking rewards currently yield 108%

Join the $SNORT revolution today – and snipe meme coin pumps before the whales even blink.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin’s Muscular Cousin Preparing for 1000x Rallies

Pure hype-driven meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) often turn out to be the biggest gainers during an altcoin boom.

With an outrageous mission and over $3.6M already raised in its presale, Maxi Doge has all the ingredients to become the next 1,000x crypto.

Don’t mistake it for a wannabe Doge superstar – it’s Dogecoin’s actual cousin who’s now out for revenge.

What’s Maxi Doge’s gripe with Dogecoin, you ask? Well, Maxi believes Dogecoin’s popularity and fun-loving vibe hogged all the limelight growing up, leaving Maxi all by himself.

But instead of sulking over this unfairness, $MAXI decided to take matters into his own paws.

He hit the gym, bulked up on protein shakes and caffeine shots, and stared at the charts until he devised the perfect plan to overthrow Dogecoin.

Maxi’s master plan? To become a top-trending crypto.

To achieve this, he has allocated a massive 40% of the total token supply for marketing, including influencer collaborations, PR campaigns, and aggressive social media promotion.

Even better, $MAXI will host exclusive weekly trading competitions with leaderboard rewards and other exciting community benefits to rally a loyal army of degens.

Right now, you can buy $MAXI for just $0.000263 each, and this might be the lowest price you’ll ever find it at – our $MAXI price prediction suggests the token could soar 800% by the end of 2025.

Hop in on the next Dogecoin before it explodes – grab your $MAXI tokens today.

3. TROLL (SOL) ($TROLL) – Dogecoin’s Muscular Cousin Preparing for 1000x Rallies

TROLL (SOL) ($TROLL) is one of the few Solana meme coins that not only didn’t dump significantly on Friday but has also recouped whatever little it did lose that day.

The token is currently up nearly 40% over the past four days, trading around $0.1185.

Most notably, it’s now challenging the upper resistance line of a major falling wedge pattern – a breakout from which could trigger a massive rally.

For the next potential price target, we can look at $TROLL’s historical performance. Its breakout from a descending triangle pattern in July 2025 resulted in a massive 1,100% rally.

If something similar plays out this time – which it very well could for a strong, community-backed token like $TROLL – we could see it rise to new all-time highs around $1.75.

Sure, $TROLL has no underlying utility, mission, or intrinsic value – but its hilarious embodiment of the internet’s wild ‘trolling’ culture is precisely why it has gained so much traction since its launch.

Don’t miss the madness – buy $TROLL on MEXC before the next big breakout!

Disclaimer: Kindly do your own research before investing. The cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable, and the above information is not financial advice. Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-historic-altseason-signal-resurfaces