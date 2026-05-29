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Strategy can cover its debt and preferred dividends even if Bitcoin drops to $8,000 — down from current levels around $73,000 — a claim the company makes as gold advocate Peter Schiff steps up his warnings about its business model.

A Model Built On Cheap Debt

Schiff, speaking in an hour-long video on May 28, argued that Strategy’s practice of using borrowed money to buy Bitcoin is one of three interconnected financial pressures, or “dominoes”, that could unravel together. The other two, in his view, are the $39 trillion US national debt and a ballooning AI investment bubble.

His argument traces back to a period of low interest rates that made borrowing cheap and encouraged large-scale speculation.

That environment, Schiff contends, allowed Strategy to keep piling into Bitcoin while the federal government continued spending beyond its tax revenues and investors kept pouring money into artificial intelligence ventures.

Schiff pointed to Strategy’s recent decision to use roughly 60% of its cash reserves to retire zero-interest convertible notes three years ahead of schedule. He read that move as a sign the company needed to protect its liquidity while staying heavily exposed to Bitcoin.

The Two Sides Of The Debate

Other financial analysts see the same move very differently. Reports indicate that mainstream commentators viewed the early buyback as smart capital management — the notes were repurchased at a discount, which removed the threat of significant shareholder dilution down the road.

Switching from convertible debt to preferred equity also reduces the pressure on the company if Bitcoin enters a prolonged slump, according to those analysts.

On top of that, the restructured balance sheet could make it easier for Strategy to take on additional debt to fund more Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy itself says the math still works at far lower Bitcoin prices. The company maintains it stays profitable as long as Bitcoin grows by at least 1.25% annually.

Schiff’s Case Against Bitcoin

Schiff, a long-standing critic of Bitcoin and vocal supporter of gold, argues the bigger danger arrives if interest rates rise sharply. Higher rates, he says, would burst the AI bubble, punish overleveraged investment models, and drag down companies like Strategy in the process.

His recommendation is a move away from tech stocks, crypto, and high-debt investment structures and toward gold and physical assets.

Reactions across social media to his video were mixed, with some users agreeing with his concerns over central bank policy, while others criticized what they described as his constant bearish outlook on Bitcoin.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView