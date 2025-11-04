Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: ➡️ Bitcoin is trading at $104K after it broke the critical support at $106K, with the next support at $100K.

➡️ Weakening tech stocks have further aggravated today’s bloodbath, with top stocks seen as no longer reflecting fundamentals.

➡️ Despite the news, there are still buying opportunities, especially among the best crypto presales to buy, like Bitcoin Hyper and Best Wallet Token.

Bitcoin’s ($BTC) price slid sharply today after the cryptocurrency’s price broke the critical support at $106K, dragging the crypto market deep into the ‘Fear’ territory, according to CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index.

For opportunistic traders, however, the current downturn is the perfect time to be on the lookout for the best crypto presales to buy, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST). With regular price increases in these token presales, they offer steady and reliable upside in a down market.

Key Support Breaks, Weak Tech Stocks Trigger Bitcoin Drop

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin slipped below $106K during Asian trading hours, breaking a key support level for the crypto, and putting the market firmly in CoinMarketCap’s Fear territory.

The next support level at $100K will be critical as a drop below this point could push $BTC’s price further down to $85K, said 10x Research founder Markus Thielen, as quoted by CoinDesk.

Adding to $BTC’s woes are signs that tech stocks are weakening, as seen in the overexuberance of the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla.

The condition shows that optimism for these stocks no longer reflects market fundamentals. This leads to inflated prices, which could then pop, causing widespread market panic.

Currently, however, the situation presents an ideal buying opportunity for traders seeking to capitalize on discounts during the dip. For those also searching for low-cap tokens with high upside potential, the following presales could be the way to go:

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Adding Speed, Low Cost, and Utility to the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Bitcoin is undoubtedly the cryptocurrency to have in every trader’s portfolio. However, it has its flaws, particularly its slow and expensive transactions compared to Solana.

$BTC also has limited utility; other than as a store of value, it’s useless for applications like staking, gaming, micropayment systems, or NFTs.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) wants to change that with its Layer 2 (L2) network.

Bitcoin Hyper will run on a Solana Virtual Machine, bringing Solana-level speeds and low transaction costs to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Plus, it’ll feature a canonical bridge, enabling you to send your $BTC from the base chain to the L2, so you can stake it, trade it, interact with in on dApps, and more.

Its native $HYPER token will enable you to pay for transaction fees on the L2. Holding it will also give you governance rights and access to exclusive features.

Tokens are available at the Bitcoin Hyper presale page. Just connect your crypto wallet and buy with your credit/debit card or crypto. Each one costs just $0.013215, which you can also stake to earn 46% p.a. in rewards.

Having raised over $25.7M to date, Bitcoin Hyper is easily one of 2025’s best new cryptocurrency. However, hurry, as a new price increase is about to take effect in a few hours.

Invest in Bitcoin’s fast lane. Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale today.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Powering One of the Market’s Latest Secure and User-Friendly Wallets

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt during this year’s crypto season, it’s that the market is maturing. While meme coins continue to sell, investors are increasingly seeking those with genuine utility.

Among these is Best Wallet Token ($BEST). As the native token of the crypto wallet of the same name, holding this token puts extra power in your wallet.

This includes lower transaction fees, governance rights that allow you to vote on key project decisions, and early access to the latest presales in the Token Launchpad.

The $BEST presale is now live and has already raised $16.8M. Each $BEST token only costs $0.025895, which is cheap considering the benefits you’ll get as a token holder. You can also stake it, which will earn you 78% p.a.

You’ll also be helping shape the success of one of the newest crypto wallets on the market. As a non-custodial wallet, it’s an extra secure option in a market fraught with risks, since only you will have access to the private keys used to sign your transactions and prove ownership of your digital assets.

The Best Wallet app is also available for both iOS and Android devices. The user interface is very easy to navigate, so you’ll quickly find your way around, even if it’s your first time using a crypto wallet.

✅ Our Best Wallet Token buying guide walks you through the process of getting your share of $BEST tokens.

This hot presale ends on November 28, so don’t miss out. Get your Best Wallet tokens now.

3. Milk Mocha Token ($HUGS) – Unlocking Exclusive Perks in the Milk Mocha Community

Milk and Mocha are cuddly bears created by Indonesian artist Melani Sie in 2016. Since then, the characters have gained popularity and expanded into the crypto market through their Milk Mocha Token ($HUGS) presale.

There’s a lot you can do with your $HUGS token in the Milk Mocha metaverse. You can use it to enhance your game in various token-powered mini-games, buy NFTs, gain governance rights, and stake to earn rewards.

Aside from that, you’ll also help the team’s charity initiatives, where they will set aside a portion of the presale earnings to charities chosen by the community.

All in all, the token presale will have 40 rounds of price increases. Since the fundraiser is only at round 1, you still have plenty of time to see your initial investment grow. Eventually, the team also plans to list $HUGS on CEXs and DEXs, which could further boost the token’s price.

Making the presale more exciting are the bonuses in each price increase stage. For example, at this first stage, the top three $HUGs buyers will receive their share of 175M bonus $HUGS tokens, with the top buyer receiving 99,750,000 $HUGS, worth $19950 at the current price.

For now, you can still get $HUGS for only $0.0002. The presale widget supports various chains and tokens, making it simple for you to pay with your preferred cryptocurrency.

Read the Milk Mocha whitepaper to learn more.

It’s clear to see it’s not all bad news. Plenty of opportunities abound at the moment despite the market downturn. If you’re on the lookout for great deals, you might want to consider early-stage presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST), as their price will only increase at least until they launch.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-bitcoin-drops-to-104k