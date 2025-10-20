Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Coinbase Institutional predicts Q4 2025 crypto recovery driven by liquidity improvements and potential future Fed rate cuts. 2️⃣ Bitcoin remains the top institutional pick as digital gold amid macro uncertainty, which has translated to a $BTC upside of 3% in the last day. 3️⃣ In this context, three presales offer strategic exposure to the recovery thesis before mainstream adoption fully kicks in.

After watching Bitcoin nosedive from $122K to $103K on October 10th and leading up to $19B in market liquidations, the suits at Coinbase Institutional and Galaxy Digital are back with their crystal balls, and surprise, surprise: they’re seeing green.

According to Coinbase’s Q4 2025 report, the crypto market is ‘cautiously biased higher.’

Galaxy Digital’s head of research, Alex Thorn, is singing a similar tune, pointing to three structural tailwinds that could push crypto higher: AI capital spending, stablecoin expansion, and real-world asset tokenization.

The institutional narrative is coalescing around a few key points:

They’re expecting two more Fed rate cuts before year-end, which could pull capital out of money-market funds and back into risk assets like crypto. Stablecoin volumes are hitting record levels, proving that even in a bear market, people still want their dollars to move at the speed of blockchain. Bitcoin ETF infrastructure is maturing, making it easier for traditional allocators to FOMO in without having to understand blockchain technology.

If Coinbase and Galaxy are right about this Q4 recovery, the real alpha is rotating into presales that could explode when the broader market catches the institutional bid.

Top crypto presales like Bitcoin Hyper and Best Wallet Token are positioned to capitalize on the exact themes driving institutional optimism: Bitcoin leverage plays, next-gen infrastructure, and stablecoin payments.

If the recovery thesis holds, these early-stage projects could see 10x–50x returns while Bitcoin is still trying to figure out if $150K is a meme or a mandate.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin’s Speed and Scalability Upgrade Is Coming

Coinbase continues to position $BTC as a hedge against persistent doubts about fiscal and monetary discipline.

But while institutions are buying Bitcoin as a macro hedge, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is trying to make Bitcoin into what it always meant to be: fast, cheap, and actually usable.

Bitcoin Hyper is the first real Bitcoin Layer 2, a full execution layer built using Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM).

This means sub-second transactions with near-zero gas fees, cross-chain compatibility with Ethereum and Solana from day one, and the ability to finally run meme coins, dApps, and DeFi on Bitcoin’s rails.

Here’s a more comprehensive guide on what Bitcoin Hyper is.

And $HYPER is the fuel for the entire ecosystem. Every transaction, staking reward, and dApp on Bitcoin Hyper runs on $HYPER, and presale buyers get priority access to staking, airdrops, and future token launches. The presale has already raised over $24.3M at a current token price of $0.013145.

Our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction estimates a potential increase of 2,335% from the current price all the way to $0.32 by the end of the year.

Galaxy’s Thorn explicitly called Bitcoin the best-positioned asset for the Q4 setup, and if the Fed delivers those two rate cuts, Bitcoin could see renewed institutional inflows through spot ETFs. While institutions are buying Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as Bitcoin’s breakout into actual utility.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale here.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Next-Gen Infrastructure Challenging MetaMask’s Reign

If there’s one thing both Coinbase and Galaxy agree on, it’s that crypto infrastructure is finally growing up. Stablecoin volumes are at record highs, ETF plumbing is deepening, and on-chain activity is expanding beyond JPEGs.

Most people are still using MetaMask, which feels like trying to stream Netflix on a dial-up modem.

This wallet lets users access presales directly within the app, a basic infrastructure that should’ve existed years ago but somehow didn’t.

$BEST holders also reduced transaction fees, early access to new projects, higher staking rewards, and governance rights. Plus, if you’re into iGaming, Best Wallet has partnerships that unlock free spins, lootbox access, and deposit bonuses.

See here what Best Wallet Token is planning for 2025 and ahead.

The presale launched exclusively in-app and sold out its first $100K stage in six hours, raising $162K in the first 24 hours. Tokens are currently priced at $0.025815, with a total of $16.5M raised so far.

Check out our Best Wallet Token price prediction for 2025–2030 to see what you can expect in terms of ROI by the end of the year and beyond.

If stablecoins and ETFs drive the next leg up, the platforms that facilitate user adoption are going to see absurd demand. Best Wallet is already ahead of the curve, and $BEST holders get equity in the company shovel during a gold rush.

Get in on the Best Wallet presale now.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Stablecoins Meet Real-World Payments Infrastructure

Stablecoins are expanding beyond trading and becoming a real payment infrastructure. If that’s the tailwind, Remittix is building the airplane.

Remittix ($RTX) is a PayFi protocol that converts crypto into fiat and sends it directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries. No intermediaries, no KYC hell for the recipient, just instant crypto-to-fiat transfers.

The presale has already raised over $27.5M with tokens currently priced at $0.1166.

Stablecoins moving on-chain for payments and transfers is evidence of expanding usage. Remittix takes that thesis and monetizes.

Businesses can integrate Remittix APIs to accept crypto payments with instant fiat conversion, meaning every transaction generates demand for $RTX tokens.

If Coinbase and Galaxy are right about stablecoins driving adoption, Remittix could be the presale that turns institutional optimism into actual utility.

Read more about the Remittix presale here.

Choose wisely, degen responsibly, and may your bags be ever green.

This is not financial advice, so do your own research before invest in crypto presales, as volatility may impact prices.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-coinbase-market-recovery