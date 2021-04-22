Bitcoin Press Release: Bitcasino.io has added payments for top cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) on it’s casino platform.

22nd April, 2021, Tallinn, Estonia – The world’s first licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has added Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency as a payment method, allowing its holders to enjoy the casino’s wide range of games.

Why Cardano?

Cardano was launched as an open-source, public blockchain in 2017, powered by its own internal cryptocurrency, ADA. Cardano has quickly become one of the world’s most successful blockchain platforms, with a strong community building around it

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at the Coingaming Group, stated:

“Cardano network is one of the most popular platforms in the world so it was only natural for us to add ADA as the next cryptocurrency on Bitcasino. It is certainly something our players have been waiting for and we’ve now delivered. We look forward to welcoming the Cardano community to Bitcasino, where they can expect fun, fast and fair gaming.”

The minimum deposit is 15 ADA and withdrawal is 30 ADA. At current trading prices this puts the minimum deposit at around €14.

Supported Cryptocurrencies

ADA is the seventh cryptocurrency introduced to Bitcasino players, following TRON (TRX), Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple (XRP), Tether (USDT) and the players’ favourite cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry’s leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

For more information about Bitcasino, please visit — https://bitcasino.io/

