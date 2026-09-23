Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

Binance will support cash dividend distributions for SOXS, MUU, TQQQ and SQQQ bStocks.

Eligible holders receive the distributions in USDT based on record-date balances.

The announcement covers four tokenized leveraged-ETF products.

Binance is broadening corporate-action support across its bStocks lineup, adding cash-dividend processing for four leveraged ETF products.

The supported tokens track SOXS, MUU, TQQQ and SQQQ.

Four Leveraged ETF Tokens Get Distribution Support

Binance says eligible holders will receive cash distributions in USDT based on their qualifying balances at the record date.

That matters because tokenized securities are much easier to build than they are to maintain.

A product that tracks price but fails to account for dividends, splits and other corporate actions can drift away from the economics of the underlying asset.

Supporting distributions is part of making the wrapper behave more like the instrument it represents.

Tokenized Equities Are Becoming Operational Products

The announcement is less flashy than a new listing, but it is important infrastructure.

Tokenization has to handle the boring parts of securities ownership if it is going to scale.

In this case, four leveraged ETF bStocks will pass through cash dividend value to eligible users via USDT.

That still does not make the holders conventional registered shareholders.

But it does make the tokenized product more financially complete, and it shows Binance putting more operational machinery behind bStocks rather than treating them as simple price trackers.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.