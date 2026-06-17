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A fresh Bitcoin derivatives call is gaining attention after That Martini Guy argued that negative funding rates may reflect profit-taking rather than aggressive shorting, but the broader data picture is more nuanced.

TL;DR

The $70,000 move is analyst opinion, not a confirmed market signal.

Aggregate CoinGlass data cited in the source packet was neutral to slightly positive.

Funding varies by venue, so the article should separate the tweet from the broader market.

Bitcoin funding rates are still largely negative… — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) June 17, 2026

The Analyst View

That Martini Guy’s post argues that Bitcoin funding rates are still largely negative and that the move may be less bearish than it appears. His interpretation is that longs have been taking profit over the last 24 hours, rather than aggressive new shorts piling in. Under that reading, the market could still have room for one final push toward $70,000 before any larger rollover.

That is a useful trader-focused angle because funding rates are often misunderstood. Negative funding can mean shorts are dominant, but it can also appear during messy position resets, profit-taking and venue-specific imbalances. The key is whether the pattern is broad, persistent and supported by open interest.

The Data Caveat

The verified source packet adds an important caution: aggregate CoinGlass data around the same period showed funding as neutral to slightly positive, around 0.0044%, rather than broadly negative. That does not make the analyst post worthless, but it means the article should not repeat “funding is largely negative” as a market-wide fact.

A more accurate framing is that some pockets of Bitcoin derivatives positioning may have looked negative or constructive to the analyst, while aggregate data presented a more balanced picture. That makes the setup more nuanced and more useful than a simple bullish or bearish claim.

Why Funding Still Matters

Funding rates matter because they show who is paying whom to keep perpetual futures positions open. When funding is strongly positive, long exposure can become crowded. When funding turns negative, shorts may be paying longs, which can create conditions for a squeeze if spot demand strengthens.

In this case, the market question is whether Bitcoin’s derivatives reset leaves room for a move toward $70,000. That level gives the article a clear hook, but it should be presented as a speculative target from the analyst rather than a base-case forecast.

What Traders Should Watch

The next confirmation would come from open interest, funding across major venues, spot volume and whether BTC can reclaim nearby resistance. If funding stays neutral while price rises, the move may be healthier than a heavily leveraged rally. If funding flips aggressively positive again, the market could become more vulnerable to a washout.

That makes the $70,000 call interesting, but not standalone evidence. The stronger story is the tension between a bullish social-market read and mixed aggregate derivatives data.

This report is based on information from That Martini Guy X post.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.