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TL;DR

TradingView analyst fibsrus says Bitcoin may be forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

The projected target is around $69,000 if BTC breaks and closes above the neckline.

The setup is invalidated if Bitcoin breaks below the right shoulder low near $59,400.

Bitcoin Chart Shows A Potential Bullish Reversal

A TradingView analyst has highlighted a possible inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the Bitcoin daily chart, with a projected target near $69,000 if the setup confirms.

The idea, published by TradingView user fibsrus, identifies a left shoulder, head and right shoulder structure on BTC/USD. In classical technical analysis, an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is treated as a potential bullish reversal setup, but only after price breaks and closes above the neckline.

That confirmation point is important. Until Bitcoin clears the neckline resistance, the pattern remains a setup rather than a completed signal.

The Key Levels Traders Are Watching

The analyst’s projected upside target is around $69,000, based on the measured move from the pattern. That level would represent a meaningful recovery target if buyers can push Bitcoin above the neckline and sustain momentum.

The invalidation level is just as important. The setup notes the right shoulder low around $59,400. A breakdown below that area would weaken or invalidate the bullish structure, because it would suggest buyers failed to defend the area needed to complete the reversal.

This gives traders a relatively clean framework: the bullish case depends on a neckline break and daily close, while the bearish or invalidation case strengthens if Bitcoin loses the right shoulder support area.

Why This Pattern Needs Caution

Chart patterns are useful because they help traders define risk and structure, but they are not guarantees. Inverse head-and-shoulders setups can fail, especially when volume is weak or broader market sentiment turns lower.

False breakouts are also common. Bitcoin may briefly move above a neckline, attract momentum buyers and then reverse sharply if there is not enough follow-through. That is why many traders wait for a confirmed daily close and, in some cases, a successful retest of the neckline before treating the move as active.

For now, the TradingView idea is best read as a clear analyst framework rather than a prediction. The $69,000 target is conditional, and the $59,400 invalidation zone remains the level that would challenge the bullish structure.

Source / Media Note

Screenshot requested: TradingView chart with visible left shoulder, head, right shoulder and neckline.

This analysis is based on a TradingView idea by analyst fibsrus.

The broader market backdrop also matters. A bullish chart setup has a better chance of following through when liquidity, risk appetite and momentum are aligned. If macro conditions weaken or crypto market breadth deteriorates, even a clean-looking technical pattern can struggle to reach its measured target. That is why the neckline and invalidation levels are more useful than the target alone.

For now, the cleanest read is that Bitcoin is sitting between a defined bullish trigger and a defined invalidation area. That makes the setup useful even for traders who disagree with the target, because it lays out where the idea is likely working and where it is likely wrong.

Setup created by technical analyst fibsrus on TradingView at TradingView