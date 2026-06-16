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TL;DR

Global M2 liquidity reportedly crossed $135 trillion in June 2026.

Bitcoin is trading far below its prior peak, creating a visible divergence from liquidity expansion models.

Some analysts see a delayed catch-up rally, while others argue the relationship has structurally changed.

Past correlation between money supply and BTC price is not a guarantee of future performance.

Bitcoin is again testing one of crypto macro’s favorite assumptions: that rising global liquidity eventually pulls BTC higher. According to the June 16 writing handoff, global M2 liquidity has crossed a record $135 trillion, while Bitcoin remains far below its October 2025 peak and trades near the mid-$60,000 area.

That divergence is attracting attention because Bitcoin has often moved with global liquidity across prior cycles. When money supply expands, risk appetite and asset prices tend to improve. But this time, the relationship appears less direct.

The Catch-Up Rally Argument

The bullish interpretation is simple. Bitcoin is lagging, not breaking. Under that view, liquidity is still a powerful force, but it takes time to move from central banks and banking systems into risk assets. If the old relationship holds, BTC may eventually catch up as capital rotates from cash, bonds, and large-cap equities into higher-beta assets.

That argument has worked in parts of previous cycles. Bitcoin often looks disconnected until liquidity reaches the parts of the market willing to take more risk. Traders who follow global M2 models therefore see the current gap as a potential setup rather than a warning.

The Regime-Change Argument

The other view is more cautious. Bitcoin’s market structure has changed. Spot ETFs, institutional flows, a stronger dollar, and capital rotation into artificial intelligence equities may be altering the way BTC responds to liquidity. If large pools of capital now access bitcoin through structured products, ETF flows, or portfolio allocation rules, the old “more money equals higher BTC” model may not work with the same force.

That does not mean liquidity no longer matters. It means it may be one input among many rather than the master variable.

For traders, the useful conclusion is not to pick one model blindly. The divergence is worth monitoring because it creates a clear macro question: is Bitcoin delayed, or is the correlation weakening? The answer will shape how market participants interpret every major liquidity print from here.

Until price confirms one side, the M2 gap should be treated as a live debate rather than a guaranteed signal.

The Trading Setup

In practical terms, traders now have a clear invalidation framework for the liquidity thesis. If global M2 stays elevated and Bitcoin begins reclaiming key resistance levels, the delayed catch-up argument will gain strength. If BTC continues to lag while liquidity expands, the market will have to take the regime-change view more seriously. Either way, the divergence gives macro traders a cleaner question to test rather than a vague bullish liquidity narrative.

That makes the story useful as an evening draft because it gives readers a clear market takeaway rather than a simple headline rewrite. The important point is not only what happened, but what traders should monitor next: confirmation from primary sources, whether the initial reaction holds, and whether the development creates lasting liquidity, regulatory, or risk-management implications.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.