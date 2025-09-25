Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Data shows Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen netflows flip red, implying a slowdown in demand among institutions.

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Have Switched To Net Outflows Recently

In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the latest trend in the netflow of the US Bitcoin spot ETFs. The spot ETFs refer to investment vehicles that allow investors to gain exposure to an underlying asset without having to own it.

In the context of cryptocurrencies, the spot ETFs allow for an off-chain route into them, which can be preferrable for traditional traders who aren’t familiar with digital asset exchanges and wallets.

These investment vehicles gained approval for Bitcoin from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January 2024. Six months later, Ethereum also got its greenlight.

Now, here is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows how the netflow related to BTC’s spot ETFs has changed during the last few months:

Looks like the value of the metric has turned negative in recent days | Source: Glassnode on X

As displayed in the above graph, the US Bitcoin spot ETF netflow spiked to significant positive levels earlier in September, indicating that a large amount BTC was flowing into the wallets associated with these funds.

It’s also visible from the chart, however, that demand has witnessed a slowdown recently, with the netflow even turning slightly negative during the last couple of days.

The spot ETFs are the preferred mode of investment for institutional entities, so the netflow associated with them can act as a proxy for the demand among them. Considering the switch to outflows, it would appear that these large investors have paused their accumulation for now.

This change in behavior among institutional traders compared to earlier in the month could in part be why the cryptocurrency’s price has observed a plunge recently.

So far, net outflows have remained limited, but it only remains to be seen how the trend would develop in the coming days. If capital continues to exit these funds, it’s possible that Bitcoin could see a deeper drawdown.

Speaking of the price plummet, analytics firm Santiment has shared in an X post about where social media users think BTC could be headed after it. The indicator cited by Santiment is the “Social Volume,” which measures the total number of posts making unique mentions of a given term or topic.

Below is the chart shared by the analytics firm that shows how the Social Volume related to bearish Bitcoin price targets ($70,000 to $100,000) compares against that of the bullish ones ($130,000 to $160,000).

The bearish targets appear to have seen a higher peak in the metric | Source: Santiment on X

From the graph, it’s apparent that the social volume related to bearish Bitcoin targets has seen a higher peak than that of the bullish ones following the price plummet. This would suggest social media users are expecting the price drop to deepen.

Bitcoin has historically had a tendency of going against the expectations of the retail crowd, so these bearish calls could actually pave the way to a rebound.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $113,300, down 2% over the last seven days.

The price of the coin seems to have plunged over the last few days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, Santiment.net, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com