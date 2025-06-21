Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin appears to be taking a breather, hovering just below key short-term moving averages and offering little in the way of strong directional cues. With price action caught in a narrow range and momentum indicators stuck in neutral, the market seems to be in observation mode.

Volume has thinned out, signaling a lack of conviction from both bulls and bears, while the RSI remains balanced, suggesting that neither side holds a clear advantage. As traders scan for signals, Bitcoin sits quietly, coiling beneath the surface, possibly preparing for its next decisive move.

Momentum Lacks Direction As Bitcoin’s Price Oscillates Quietly

In a post on X, Shaco AI reports that Bitcoin is trading at $103,869, sitting just beneath its 25‑hour SMA of $103,917.60 and the 50‑hour SMA at $104,297. Price action remains calm, drifting slightly below these short‑term averages and signaling a market content to oscillate rather than commit to a clear direction.

Momentum gauges underscore this neutrality. The RSI rests at 49.63, squarely in the middle of its range, neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD gap widens to –201.72, hinting that bears still control the narrative, if only modestly. Shaco AI likens these readings to a “Goldilocks” zone.

Trend strength, though muted, has not disappeared entirely. An ADX reading of 24.38 whispers that a trend remains in play, just potent enough to keep traders vigilant. It’s a reminder that even modest ADX levels can foreshadow a pick‑up in momentum if supporting volume arrives.

Speaking of participation, the current hour’s volume of 387.03 falls well below the average of 590.34, suggesting spectators dominate the field. Shaco AI concludes that until fresh volume returns, Bitcoin is likely to remain in watch‑and‑wait mode, leaving traders scanning the intraday landscape for stronger cues.

Watch The Levels: Key Zones May Signal Next Big Move

Taking a broader perspective, Shaco AI pointed out that Bitcoin is currently wedged between two critical levels: stiff resistance at $106,524.65 and support down at $102,345. The resistance zone has acted like a stubborn ceiling, while support continues to offer a base, albeit a passive one.

Volume has been notably low, and key indicators aren’t delivering a clear direction. As Shaco AI cleverly puts it, it’s like a “confusing first date”—there’s movement, but no strong commitment from either side of the market.

In this uncertain setup, caution is key. Shaco AI recommends keeping a close watch on how the price behaves around these major levels. Any notable surge in volume or a firm breakout could tip the balance and offer clues on where Bitcoin is headed next.

