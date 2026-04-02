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Google’s Quantum AI team recently issued an interesting warning to the cryptocurrency industry, noting how the mathematical foundation securing Bitcoin and most other digital assets may be far more vulnerable to quantum computers than previously believed.

In a recent research blog post, Google said the quantum resources needed to attack the elliptic curve cryptography used across cryptocurrencies may be far lower than older estimates suggested, and it may be time for blockchain projects, especially Bitcoin, to take action against this impending risk.

Google’s Warning Puts Bitcoin’s Cryptography At Risk

Google’s warning is based on elliptic curve cryptography, which is the system that facilitates ownership and transaction signing across Bitcoin and many other digital assets. Every Bitcoin transaction relies on a cryptographic system called the 256-bit elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem, or ECDLP-256. It is the mathematical lock that protects wallet ownership and transaction integrity across the Bitcoin network.

The consensus view held that breaking Bitcoin’s cryptographic system would require a quantum machine of extraordinary scale on the order of millions of qubits. However, researchers at Google have demonstrated that the computational threshold for a successful attack on a cryptographic system like Bitcoin’s is far lower than the industry had priced in.

Researchers at Google compiled two optimized quantum circuits that implement Shor’s algorithm against ECDLP-256. Based on the coverage of the blog post by Google’s research team, the company’s updated estimate pointed to roughly 1,200 to 1,450 logical qubits and fewer than 500,000 physical qubits for a relevant attack, with execution measured in minutes on a sufficiently advanced machine. This is an approximately 20-fold reduction in the number of physical qubits required to solve ECDLP-256.

What’s Next For Bitcoin And The Crypto Industry?

The problem is not just that quantum machines may become powerful enough one day to attack the Bitcoin blockchain. It is also that the resources needed to expose the network may be far less than many crypto participants assume. There is no need to panic, as the issue is not here yet. However, it is also no longer easy to dismiss as something for the far future.

Google’s wider quantum-security messaging now points to a 2029 migration timeline for post-quantum cryptography. The company noted that it is now working with others on responsible approaches, like Coinbase, the Stanford Institute for Blockchain Research, and the Ethereum Foundation.

The most efficient way to mitigate these risks is transitioning blockchains to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which is resistant to quantum attacks. However, the 2029 timeline also comes with the concern that the crypto industry may have a small preparation time. Transitioning a decentralized blockchain network to new cryptographic standards requires consensus across thousands of independent nodes, protocol-level upgrades, and compatibility solutions that can take years to design, test, and deploy. This is most likely where the controversial parts of the transition will happen.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com