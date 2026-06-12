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TL;DR

Bitcoin’s sharp move from the mid-$64,000 area to near $60,700, followed by a rebound above $63,000, triggered a large leverage reset across crypto markets.

CryptoReviewing/status/2065076555949216117″>CryptoReviewing said total crypto liquidations reached about $980 million in less than 24 hours, with liquidity zones now sitting both above and below spot.

Trade Nation’s TradingView analysis places Bitcoin’s key pivot resistance at 66,247, with downside supports at 59,150, 56,900, and 54,920.

A separate TradingView idea from virDeStatera points to 64,234 as the swept high to reclaim, with 65,890 as the next key resistance.

Bitcoin traders are watching a tight cluster of liquidation zones and technical levels after a sharp two-way move flushed leverage from both sides of the market.

CryptoReviewing, citing a Coinglass liquidation heatmap, said Bitcoin first dropped from $64,100 to $60,700, liquidating roughly $456 million, before rebounding back above $63,000 and triggering another $524 million in liquidations. The analyst described the combined move as roughly $980 million in crypto liquidations in less than 24 hours.

CryptoReviewing highlighted Bitcoin liquidation clusters using Coinglass heatmap data.

The word “manipulation” appeared in the original post, but the cleaner read is that this was a high-leverage market reacting violently around crowded positioning. In that kind of environment, both long and short traders can be forced out quickly as price sweeps liquidity above and below nearby ranges.

Bitcoin Liquidity Zones Sit On Both Sides

The key issue now is where the next liquidity pocket sits. CryptoReviewing pointed to the $63,500 to $66,000 region as a sizable upside zone, while also noting a slightly larger downside cluster around $58,500 to $61,000.

That creates an awkward setup for short-term traders. A push higher could force more short covering if Bitcoin breaks into the upper liquidity zone. But a failure to hold current levels could pull price back toward the lower cluster, where late longs may again be vulnerable.

Liquidation maps are not precise price forecasts. They show where leveraged positions may be concentrated, not where price must go. Still, when volatility is elevated and liquidity is thin, these levels can become magnets because forced liquidations often add fuel to already-moving markets.

Trade Nation Flags 66,247 As Pivot Resistance

A TradingView idea from Trade Nation offered a more traditional support-and-resistance framework for Bitcoin’s current pullback. The analysis described BTC as being in a corrective phase on the four-hour chart and identified 66,247 as the main pivot resistance level.

As long as Bitcoin remains below that level, Trade Nation’s downside scenario highlights 59,150 as near-term support, followed by 56,900 and 54,920. On the upside, a move above 66,247 would shift attention toward 67,950 and then 69,940.

Those levels line up reasonably well with the broader liquidation-map picture. The $59,150 support sits inside the wider $58,500 to $61,000 downside liquidity region, while the 66,247 pivot is close to the upper $63,500 to $66,000 zone identified in the heatmap post.

Trade Nation’s TradingView setup marked 66,247 as the main pivot resistance.

Short-Term Traders Watch The Swept High

A separate TradingView idea from virDeStatera focused on Bitcoin’s one-hour structure and argued that a new overnight high had been swept. The analysis placed that swept high at 64,234, with price pulling back toward 63,713 at the time of the post.

The same setup identified 65,890 as key resistance, with intraday support between 63,127 and 63,354. Below that, virDeStatera highlighted 62,459 as key support and 60,171 as a broader thesis line.

The technical language in the original TradingView post included several proprietary indicators, but the practical takeaway is simpler: Bitcoin needs to reclaim the swept 64,234 area with convincing volume before traders can reasonably look toward 65,890 and the broader 66,000 region.

If that reclaim fails, attention likely shifts back toward the lower support stack. The first area to watch would be the 63,127 to 63,354 band, followed by 62,459 and then the wider 60,000 to 61,000 zone flagged by liquidation data.

virDeStatera’s TradingView idea focused on the 64,234 swept high and nearby intraday support.

What This Means For Bitcoin Traders

The current setup does not offer a clean one-way signal. Instead, it shows a market sitting between two obvious liquidity pockets after a major leverage reset.

For bulls, reclaiming 64,234 and then pressing toward 65,890 would be the first step toward testing the 66,247 pivot and the upper liquidation zone. For bears, failure to hold above the low-$63,000 area would keep the lower support cluster in play.

That makes risk management more important than prediction. Bitcoin can move quickly when liquidation levels sit close to spot, and the recent $980 million flush shows how fast crowded positioning can unwind.

For now, the clearest map is this: resistance is stacked between roughly 64,234, 65,890, and 66,247, while downside risk builds around 63,127 to 63,354, then 62,459, and finally the broader 59,150 to 60,171 region. Until one side breaks cleanly, Bitcoin remains trapped in a short-term volatility corridor.

Originally shared by CryptoReviewing on X