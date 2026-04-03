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Another outflow from Riot Platforms has been spotted on the Bitcoin network, a sign that the mining company may be participating in further selling.

Bitcoin Mining Company Riot Has Moved Another 500 BTC

As shared by on-chain sleuth Lookonchain in an X post, Riot Platforms has made a transfer away from its Bitcoin wallet during the past day. In total, this transaction involved 500 BTC, worth $34.13 million at the time that the move took place.

The recent transaction history of Riot Platforms | Source: @lookonchain on X

The destination of the move was an unknown wallet, so it’s not possible to say for sure what the intent behind it was, but it’s likely that it was for selling the tokens. Previously, the company offloaded $200 million worth of Bitcoin during the final months of 2025.

Riot is a public Bitcoin mining company based in the United States that holds the BTC that it mines as a treasury asset. In terms of computing power or Hashrate, the firm is among the largest miners in the world, according to data from BitcoinMiningStock.

The top 10 public BTC miners based on operating Hashrate | Source: BitcoinMiningStock

From the table, it’s visible that Riot Platforms has a total installed Hashrate of 38.50 exahashes per second (EH/s), putting it number five on the list of the largest public mining companies.

Like other big miners, Riot has also been exploring the AI/high-performance computing (HPC) business. As such, it’s possible that the new Bitcoin sale is linked to this expansion.

Before the outflow transaction, Riot Platforms held a total of 18,005 BTC in its treasury, but if the sale is confirmed, that figure would reduce to 17,505 BTC. The miner is currently ranked seventh among the public Bitcoin treasury firms.

BTC Mining Difficulty Is Set To Jump On Friday

The Bitcoin network is approaching its next mining Difficulty adjustment and according to data from CoinWarz, the change is expected to be a green one. The “Difficulty” refers to a feature built into the BTC blockchain that controls how hard miners would find it to mine blocks on the network.

This metric automatically changes its value about every two weeks depending on blockchain conditions since the last adjustment. The BTC network targets a block time of 10 minutes, so if miners mine a block in an average interval faster/slower than this, the chain raises/eases its Difficulty just enough to counteract the change.

Since the previous adjustment, BTC has seen an average block time of 9.60 minutes, which is faster than expected. Therefore, the network will increase its Difficulty by about 4.17% to slow the miners back down to the intended rate.

The details related to the upcoming Difficulty adjustment | Source: CoinWarz

BTC Price

Bitcoin made some recovery earlier in the week, but the coin has declined again as its price is floating around $66,100.

The price of the asset seems to have overall moved sideways recently | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com